Everton request ‘full disclosure’ from Premier League after Manchester City game postponed due to Covid-19
Everton say they are seeking “full disclosure” from the Premier League as to why Monday’s clash with Manchester City was postponed.
The two sides were due to meet at 8pm GMT at Goodison Park, only for an announcement to come four hours before kick-off that the match had been called off due to an additional number of positive Covid-19 results recorded by City.
The club had previously revealed on Christmas Day that defender Kyle Walker, striker Gabriel Jesus and two members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus, with the outbreak now found to have spread further after more testing.
City - who have also closed their first-team training ground for an “indeterminate period”- said in an official club statement on Monday that “with the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond”.
They added that the decision to postpone the match had been made by the Premier League based on “strong medical advice”, with both clubs consulted.
In their own statement on the matter, the Premier League said they agreed with City’s request to rearrange the fixture - lodged on Monday - after receiving the necessary medical advice, with further testing to take place on Tuesday.
The top-flight added that they continued to have full confidence in their own Covid-19 rules and protocols and also in the manner in which they are being implemented by individual clubs.
As one of only two Premier League outfits - along with Merseyside rivals Liverpool - still permitted to host 2,000 fans under new Covid regulations, Monday’s postponement will be particularly keenly felt by Everton, who are requesting “full disclosure” from the Premier League.
“Everton Football Club regret the postponement of tonight’s match against Manchester City - not only for the 2,000 fans who would have been attending, but for supporters on Merseyside and across the world,” the Toffees said in a statement.
"Our players were prepared for the game, as were both the team staff and everyone at Goodison. Matchday is the most important date in our calendar. And this was a big one.
"Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost, we will be requesting full disclosure of all the information that Manchester City provided to the Premier League so the Club can be clear on why this decision was taken."