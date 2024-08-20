Everton reject Marseille loan move for Maupay and close on Begovic return

Neal Maupay spent last season on loan at Brentford. Photograph: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Everton have rejected an offer from Marseille to sign Neal Maupay on loan and are close to re-signing Asmir Begovic a year after the veteran goalkeeper left Goodison Park.

Maupay, who spent last season on loan at Brentford, is surplus to requirements at Everton and a player the club is willing to sell to raise funds for Sean Dyche. Marseille’s offer of a season-long loan for the striker was rejected, however, because it included only an offer to buy Maupay next summer and not an obligation.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season but Everton have an option to extend for a further 12 months. They would therefore have to renew Maupay’s deal in an attempt to recoup a transfer fee next summer, but would prefer a permanent exit in this window or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Begovic, meanwhile, is expected to rejoin Everton once he has completed a medical. The 37-year-old signed for Queens Park Rangers only last summer following the expiry of his Everton contract. But the former Stoke and Bournemouth keeper is a free agent again after leaving the Championship club and Everton want more experienced cover for Jordan Pickford despite 24-year-old João Virgínia impressing last season.