Everton owners already have new manager in mind after sacking Sean Dyche

Everton sacked Sean Dyche less than four hours before their FA Cup tie against Peterborough and the club’s new owners have already identified his successor.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches, and just three all season, which has left them just a point above the relegation zone and resulted in Dyche’s somewhat untimely exit.

The Friedkin Group (TFG), the PA news agency understands, is hopeful of securing his replacement possibly within the next few days having already established who they want, having already sounded out Graham Potter before he opted for West Ham.

Former manager David Moyes is the favourite for a return to Goodison Park 12 years after he left for Manchester United.

Dyche had been on borrowed time for a while and the PA news agency understands TFG began negotiations regarding his departure several days ago after the manager accepted his tenure had run its course after almost two years.

While the timing of the announcement may seem odd, it is understood there was an impasse over his pay-off – with his contract due to expire in the summer anyway – with Dyche’s demands unpalatable to TFG.

Club statement. — Everton (@Everton) January 9, 2025

The American-based owners, who only assumed control 21 days ago, refused to be held to ransom and pay over and above what they saw as a fair price.

TFG is determined to run the club on a more sustainable financial footing in the light of the lavish spending under previous incumbent Farhad Moshiri, which ultimately resulted in two separate points deductions for breaching profitability and sustainability rules last season.

Once an agreeable deal was thrashed out the decision was taken to make the break immediately, regardless of the timing, having already seen Dyche undertake pre-match press conference duties knowing the new owners had already sounded out Potter as a potential replacement before he chose West Ham.

David Moyes is the favourite to return to Everton (Victoria Jones/PA)

At that press conference, Dyche struck a more conciliatory tone than usual, privately knowing his reign was coming to an end, and said “succession planning should surely be part of their (TFG’s) diligence”.

TFG, as owners of Roma, has already shown it is not afraid to make big calls on managers.

Jose Mourinho was sacked 18 months after winning the Serie A club’s first European trophy, while his replacement Daniele De Rossi, a club great and fan favourite, lasted eight months. De Rossi’s successor Ivan Juric got the boot after just 12 games.

Dyche oversaw two relegation escapes, one on the final day of the season, but his overall record was poor and this campaign exposed his shortcomings and those of a squad low on quality and numbers.

They have managed 15 goals in 20 league games and only bottom side Southampton have fewer, and with a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock to move into next season, the club cannot afford to be threatened by relegation again.

In total, Dyche took charge of 74 Premier League matches, winning 21, drawing 23 and losing 30. In the calendar year of 2024, Everton managed just eight Premier League wins

Jose Mourinho, who has been linked with Everton, was previously employed by Everton’s owners at Roma (Joe Giddens/PA)

Former Everton defender Leighton Baines, now under-18s head coach, and club captain Seamus Coleman, currently injured, took charge of the team for the visit of League One Peterborough.

Everton confirmed Dyche’s departure in a statement, which said: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as senior men’s first team manager with immediate effect.

“(Assistants) Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the club.”