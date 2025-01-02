Everton to open new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next month at 10,000-fan test event

Bramley-Moore Dock stadium will have a 52,888 capacity - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

The historic first match at Everton’s new £500 million stadium has been confirmed for next month, with 10,000 fans invited to a test event.

The honour of the opening game has been afforded to Everton’s Under-18 side, with their opponents yet to be confirmed, on the evening of Monday, February 17.

It is sure to be a ceremonial and emotional occasion as after years of planning and construction the Merseyside club finally moves to its spectacular new home on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The U18s match will be the first in a series of rehearsals before the senior side make the permanent move from Goodison Park. The test events are a legal requirement enabling the club to secure the necessary licence and safety certificates in time for the start of the 2025-26 season.

An increasing number of spectators will be invited as the year progresses. Everton’s Under-21s will play in the Bramley-Moore Dock venue in March or April with 25,000 fans invited to attend.

Everton then anticipate a third fixture, with a crowd edging closer to the 52,888 capacity, will be arranged before the end of the season.

With supporters eager for a glimpse of the new facility, Everton are to hold a ballot from Friday (January 3) giving season ticket holders, hospitality and shareholders the first chance of taking a seat. They will charge just £5 for the most expensive ticket for the test games.

Everton’s move will be a symbolic moment in the club’s history, the last few years of which have been full of financial uncertainty and a constant battle for Premier League survival.

New owners, the Friedkin Group (TFG) – who completed their buy-out of former majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri in December – were attracted to buy the club because of the potential offered by the new stadium.

With higher matchday revenues and stadium sponsors – including a naming rights package – the American owners hope to incrementally improve the finances to enable Everton to compete higher up the Premier League over the coming years.