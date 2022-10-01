Everton maintain momentum under Frank Lampard as pressure mounts on Ralph Hasenhuttl

Dwight McNeil (right) is mobbed by his Everton team-mates after scoring the second-half winner at St Mary's Stadium - GETTY IMAGES

Frank Lampard had been asked earlier in the week whether he fancied the England job one day. He laughed off the question insisting he was “very happy” at Everton.

As the sun came out after the final whistle at St Mary’s, Lampard stood on the pitch and ensured that each of his players went over the club’s supporters to join in with the celebrations of their first away win of the season.

Lampard certainly looks like a man enjoying himself and this result makes it seven matches unbeaten in all competitions for his team.

“I’m delighted for the players to get that feeling of two wins in a row,” said Lampard. “Tough place to come and to go 1-0 down in the circumstances of the game. Good spirit, good reaction and I thought we deserved to win the game.

“It’s certainly not the end of the story, we need a lot more progression to get to where we really want to get to. I thought for 75 minutes of the game we dealt with it really well, I was just a bit disappointed that we were so entrenched in our own half at the end,” he summarised.

Everton celebrate after Conor Coady (left) scored their first of the afternoon to equalise with Southampton - REUTERS

The feeling is far more morose amongst the Southampton fan base, an increasing number of whom have lost patience with Ralph Hasenhüttl who has earned just 12 points from the last 60 available in the Premier League.

They have now lost three in a row and visit Manchester City next but Hasenhüttl said he felt that, given time, there was an exciting future ahead for his young team.

“I think it was a very tense game from the first moment on, a lot of mistakes,” said the Austrian. “What happened then, everybody saw. Premier League football is brutal. When you don’t score, you concede and this is what happened today and this is what this young team needs to learn.”

He was referring to a frenzied five minutes in the second half during which all three of the game’s goals were scored.

After a dismal first half showing from Southampton, four minutes into the second half 18 year-old Spanish left-back Juan Larios drove forward and found Che Adams who in turn touched the ball inside to the Nigerian international, Joe Aribo, to strike low into the corner from the edge of the area.

It was a fine run from Larios who was starting his first game for the club since joining from Manchester City on deadline day. It was just the tonic for Hasenhüttl but the lead lasted less than three minutes. The equaliser was a simple one.

The excellent Demarai Gray swept in a free-kick from the left, Amadou Onana headed it back across goal and Conor Coady converted his first goal for the club.

“My eyes lit up a little bit at the back post when I saw it pop down,” Coady said. “It was important we got it and that we bounced back pretty quickly from going behind.

“First half we played really well but lacked a bit of a ruthless edge in the final third. I thought we deserved the three points as we were fantastic bar that little spell.”

From Coady’s goal, Southampton raced back up the other end where this time, Aribo fed Adams and Jordan Pickford saved superbly with his legs. Everton cleared upfield where the ball reached Alex Iwobi. He chipped to the far post where Dwight McNeil was waiting to beautifully strike home his first Everton goal.

“The positive thing for me was that afterwards we were never stopping trying and creating chances,” said Hasenhüttl whose team had 21 shots in the match.

Adam Armstrong came off the bench and saw his show brilliantly saved by Pickford whilst the England keeper also denied Adams from close range.