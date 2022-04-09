Everton lifts survival hope with win over lackluster Man Utd

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton gained a huge win in its fight for survival and further damaged Manchester United’s flimsy top-four hopes with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected into the net off the outstretched leg of United defender Harry Maguire in the 27th minute at Goodison Park.

It was another lackluster performance by United, which brought two great saves out of Jordan Pickford — both from efforts by Marcus Rashford — early in the match and was frustrated by some obdurate and at times desperate defending by Everton in the second half.

Whoever is hired as the full-time replacement for interim manager Ralf Rangnick — Ajax’s Erik ten Hag looks to be the favorite for the job — is set to arrive at Old Trafford with United out of the Champions League and potentially not in any European competition.

United stayed three points behind the teams in fourth and fifth place — Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively — and the two London clubs have games in hand.

Things look much more positive, though, for Everton, which bounced back from a demoralizing loss at relegation rival Burnley on Wednesday to move four points clear of the bottom three as the team looks to avoid going out of the top flight for the first time since 1954.

Everton’s home form raises hope that it can stay up. Frank Lampard’s team has won five of its last seven matches at Goodison Park in all competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press