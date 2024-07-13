Everton interested as Lesley Ugochukwu set for loan away from Chelsea

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea FC are set to send Lesley Ugochukwu (20) on loan for the upcoming season, as they hope the former Stade Rennais midfielder will continue his development after his debut campaign with the London club was cut short by a hamstring injury.

Despite only making 15 appearances across all competitions, Ugochukwu has impressed and several clubs would be willing to provide the Frenchman with a temporary home. Everton are reportedly among the interested parties, while a Ligue 1 side is said to be considering a move.

However, Foot Mercato are reporting that Ugochukwu wants to remain in the Premier League which would put a dampener on hopes that the Frenchman would be returning to play in France.

For now, at least, French audiences will be able to watch Ugochukwu in action as France prepare for the Olympic Games with the midfielder recording an assist during the friendly against the Dominican Republic, but with the midfielder only a reservist, it is currently unlikely that he will be selected in the squad that will compete in the upcoming tournament.

GFFN | Nick Hartland