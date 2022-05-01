Everton improve their survival prospects with victory over Chelsea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Markham, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Everton
    Everton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Pickford
    Jordan Pickford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Everton proved their heart for a relegation scrap with a rousing 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a jubilant Goodison Park, with goalscorer Richarlison and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the heroes.

The Brazil international scored the 90th-minute equaliser against Leicester here last time out but his 46th-minute strike was far more significant, because of the three points it secured in their bid for Premier League survival.

However, it would have meant little without a brilliant recovery save inches from the line from Cesar Azpilicueta’s shot by Pickford, who had been beaten by Mason Mount’s strike off both posts.

Frank Lampard’s side were, for once, both effective and efficient at either ends of the pitch against his former team as they allied the commitment shown in defeat in last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat with a real desire to win, with their 67-year top-flight status in real danger.

Home form, considering they are so woeful on the road, was always likely to be their route to salvation and 10 points from the last four games at Goodison Park have proved essential in just keeping them afloat in 18th place.

Victory means they now have a couple of teams two points above them to target in the relegation battle as Leeds, with a vastly-inferior goal difference and Arsenal and Chelsea to play in their next two fixtures, have been dragged into the mire.

The recent form of Richarlison, who has been far from prolific in the absence of injured England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has been welcome to a team struggling for goals.

His four goals in his last five league matches is as many as he scored in his first 21 of the season.

But arguably more important on this occasion was the performance of Pickford, who after facing no shots on target for almost an hour, then produced an impromptu cameo to keep Chelsea at bay and the lead intact.

Everton v Chelsea &ndash; Premier League &ndash; Goodison Park
Jordan Pickford caught they eye for the hosts (Peter Byrne/PA)

His superb denial of Azpilicueta, scrambling across his goal having been beaten by Mount, had social media drawing comparisons with Gordon Banks’ save against Pele in the 1970 World Cup.

While that may be a slight exaggeration, the significance of it in terms of the club’s future may be far more meaningful.

The part played by Everton’s fans should also not be under-estimated: from the underhand tactic of letting off fireworks outside Chelsea’s hotel in the early hours to lining Goodison Road in their thousands armed with blue smoke canisters and flags to welcome the team coach.

Britain Soccer Premier League
The arrival of the Everton players was greeted with blue flares (Jon Super/AP)

Everton set up in a 5-4-1 formation, with Alex Iwobi right wing-back and Seamus Coleman tucking inside, but far from being defensive it provided them with the security to harry and harrass a Chelsea side who struggled to find any fluency.

Yerry Mina’s return at centre-back, after being rested for last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat, also brought some much-needed assurance to the back five.

The first half ended with more yellow cards (five) than shots on target (one) but all that changed just 59 seconds after the interval.

Richarlison charged down an Azpilicueta clearance on the edge of his own area and the loose ball kindly dropped to Demarai Gray, who teed up his team-mate to sweep a shot past Edouard Mendy.

Richarlison celebrated by grabbing a smoke canister thrown from the Gwladys Street end and hurling it back into the crowd.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Richarlison threw a flare back into the Gwladys Street end after breaking the deadlock (Jon Super/AP)

The lead should have really been doubled moments later but left wing-back Vitalii Mykolenko blazed wide with only Mendy to beat.

Pickford then stepped forward to enhance his position as England’s number one with his superb goalline stop and then, with barely any time to think at the next phase of play, taking a shot from Antonio Rudiger full in the face.

He followed with a one-handed save from a Ruben Loftus-Cheek drive but with the pressure growing and nerves jangling Everton, buoyed by the inspirational form of their goalkeeper, put everything on the line to keep a clean sheet.

In seven minutes of added time Pickford got down low to block a Thiago Silva shot as Everton held on.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

    The South Korean scored twice after Harry Kane had opened the scoring.

  • Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat against Manchester City

    Leeds say the Northern Ireland international is facing a ‘lengthy period’ on the sidelines

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.