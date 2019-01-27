Everton-Huddersfield Town Preview

Whilst there is genuine excitement surrounding Jan Siewert's managerial debut at Huddersfield Town, the fact remains that he'll need a miracle to guide the club to Premier League safety.

The Terriers hope to end their lengthy winless run as Siewert takes charge Tuesday night against a frustrated Everton side at John Smith's Stadium.

Following the sacking of coach David Wagner and a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City under caretaker manager Mark Hudson last weekend, Huddersfield (2-5-16) named the 36-year-old Siewert to the full-time position earlier this week. Siewert comes over from German side Borussia Dortmund II.

"I'm very proud to be signing here," Siewert said at his introductory press conference. "It's the next step for me, a big step."

Siewert inherits a club that's last in the Premier League on 11 points and 0-1-10 since winning at Wolves on Nov. 25. Though Siewert understands fully the predicament the team finds themselves in, he is eager for the challenge and harbours belief for the immediate future of the Terriers.

"Without being confident, I wouldn't sit here," he said. "We have to work hard, do our very best and prepare for everything. We have 15 more games and my focus is the task that I have to do with the team."

Siewert and the club have had some extended time to work together in preparation for this contest, training in Portugal and getting to know one another. Perhaps that type of approach will help revive a team that is a full 10 points from safety entering this matchday.

"We are at the bottom of the league, which isn't great, but these are the times that we need everyone to stick together as a club - the fans, the players and the staff," captain Tommy Smith told Huddersfield's official website.

"The new head coach coming in will give us that little bit of a lift that we need. He's going to have new ideas and a new structure to how he wants to do things, and it's about everyone buying into it. If we stick together and do this sort of stuff, then it will be a really good, exciting end to the season."

Everton (8-6-9), meanwhile, are in search of something good whilst they try to avoid a third consecutive defeat over all competitions. The Toffees had won two in a row overall, then fell 2-1 at Southampton on Jan. 19 in the league and 3-2 at lower-tier Millwall this weekend in the FA Cup.

With his side now sitting 11th in the table, manager Marco Silva wants his team to be fully focused on the task ahead. The Toffees have yet to lose three in a row at any point this season.

"(Achieving control in matches) has to be our goal, something we are working on," Silva told Everton's official website. "We have been working together the past six months, and we have to achieve things faster."

The Toffees and Terriers played to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sept. 1. Both goals were scored two minutes apart in the first half.