David Moyes agrees to rejoin Everton after productive talks with TFG

David Moyes could be named as Everton manager in the next 24 hours. Photograph: Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

David Moyes has agreed in principle to become Everton’s new manager and is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Moyes met representatives from the Friedkin Group (TFG), ­Everton’s new owner, on Friday to discuss a return to the club he managed from 2002 to 2013. Negotiations advanced well and a deal is set to be announced on Saturday morning.

The length of contract on offer to the 61-year-old did not prove a ­sticking point, with Moyes expected to commit until the end of the 2026-27 season. It means the club’s ­former manager will be in charge for ­Everton’s first season at their new ­stadium at Bramley-Moore dock.

TFG made Moyes its top target after deciding to part company with Dyche, who was sacked hours before the FA Cup win against Peterborough on Thursday with Everton one point above the relegation zone. Interest in Graham ­Potter, who was appointed by West Ham this week, did not develop as far as a ­contract offer and José Mourinho, whom TFG sacked at Roma 12 months ago, was not considered.

Everton’s owners believe Moyes can steer the team away from ­relegation danger this season. They also want him to build foundations for the long-term as TFG plans for the move to a new stadium and a more stable period following the chaos of Farhad Moshiri’s tenure. The Scot will become Everton’s ninth ­permanent manager in nine years should he agree contract terms.

Moyes has been out of work since ending a successful four-and-a-half-year spell at West Ham last season. He claimed in a recent interview that he did not want to return to ­management with a club fighting a relegation battle. His ­connection with Everton, however, makes the Goodison Park club an exception. ­Everton host Aston Villa in the ­Premier League on Wednesday and were always ­confident the former Preston, ­Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland manager would be in charge before then.

Moyes will need to appoint a new backroom team at Everton as Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer also left the club with Dyche on Thursday. Billy McKinlay, who worked with Moyes at West Ham, is in line for a role.