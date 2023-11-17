Everton feel like sacrificial lambs – this punishment is excessive and wrong

Rival teams will now feel the full fury of a club and fanbase believing they have been harshly treated - Paul Ellis/AFP

On a dark day for Everton, here is some good news: they will stay in the Premier League this season.

The club may find it hard to identify that silver lining amid the gloom of a 10-point deduction and it is understandable they will appeal against the verdict.

There is a consolation, however. If there was ever a year to be hit with this kind of punishment, this is it. There are three teams worse than Everton who do not look capable of taking advantage of their plight. Everton could be out of the bottom three after their next game, when Manchester United will visit Goodison Park and feel the full fury of a club and fanbase believing they have been harshly treated.

I agree with Evertonians that the 10-point penalty is extremely harsh given the circumstances.

There is no question Everton have broken the rules and nobody has been more critical about the way the club has been run than me. Farhad Moshiri’s reign has been awful from beginning to end, assuming his sale goes ahead, and the ultimate responsibility for the club’s predicament lies with him.

Nevertheless, after all the accusations against Everton, to have 10 points deducted because the club losses over three years were £19.5 million more than allowed seems incredibly disproportionate.

The rules must be followed and deterrents are necessary to stop others gaining an unfair advantage by overspending, but in this case a fine or a transfer embargo would have been appropriate. It is hard to understand the logic behind how the club would have received less punishment by going into administration – resulting in a nine points deduction.

If Everton were guilty of wilfully deceiving the Premier League, failing to be transparent about their financial difficulties, or basically lying about the amounts they are really spending and ‘cooking the books’, I would feel differently.

My sympathies are extended because they have been the opposite of this. It is hard to understand how the Premier League could be working with a club to ensure they remained compliant, watching them complete signings such as those for Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko for a combined fee of around £30 million in January 2022, only to later suggest the club has lost around £20 million too much. Why not intervene at that point?

The impact of interest rates on the new stadium seems a reasonable defence, too. The purpose behind Profit and Sustainability rules has to be questioned if clubs are to be penalised for spending on much needed infrastructure projects designed to help long-term financial sustainability. The new Everton stadium will be used at Euro 2028, benefiting all English football in some way, as well as regenerating one of our biggest cities. To penalise Everton for having to pay an increasing amount for the arena in the current economic climate is unfair.

Inevitably, there will not be much sympathy from Everton from other Premier League clubs, nor from those recently relegated to the Championship. I get that. Whether a club is in breach of one charge or 100, or has overspent by £1 or £100 million, a line has to be drawn.

The story may have further twists if recently relegated clubs decide to take legal action for loss of earnings.

But Everton are entitled to feel wronged given the timing of this punishment, their cooperation with the Premier League, and the overriding sense they have become a political pawn. Everyone knows the Premier League is desperate to fend off the idea that an independent regulator is needed to run our game. Everton will feel like a sacrificial lamb until other clubs are pursued as stringently.

In this case, I am not convinced the punishment fits the crime but as one that threatens the club’s Premier League status rather than guarantees relegation – as would have been the case a year ago – Everton may take small comfort from the fact this has happened later rather than sooner.

