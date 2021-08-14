Everton weirdly used a photo of Anne Frank in a COVID-19 tribute video

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read

Everton seems to have made a rather large error in a tribute video it released on Saturday to local victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English Premier League club, in a long video tribute posted on social media, weirdly included a photo of Anne Frank.

The club used a photo that pops up as the main one on Frank’s Wikipedia page, and one of the first photos that appears on her official website.

Why Frank — one of the most prominent victims of the holocaust who died in 1945 during World War II — was included isn’t clear. The club eventually deleted the video and sent out a revised version, but has not commented on it.

For a number of reasons — most notably that Frank spent several years hiding from German persecution during World War II and had nothing to do whatsoever with the coronavirus pandemic — there's no logical excuse for Frank's face to be included in such a tribute video. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories