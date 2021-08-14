Everton weirdly used a photo of Anne Frank in a COVID-19 tribute video

Everton seems to have made a rather large error in a tribute video it released on Saturday to local victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English Premier League club, in a long video tribute posted on social media, weirdly included a photo of Anne Frank.

The club used a photo that pops up as the main one on Frank’s Wikipedia page , and one of the first photos that appears on her official website .

Why Frank — one of the most prominent victims of the holocaust who died in 1945 during World War II — was included isn’t clear. The club eventually deleted the video and sent out a revised version, but has not commented on it.

Today was all about you. Those reunited with us at Goodison, but sadly also those that couldn't be there who we have lost over the course of the pandemic.



RIP Blues. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aWNh5gRlAn — Everton (@Everton) August 14, 2021

For a number of reasons — most notably that Frank spent several years hiding from German persecution during World War II and had nothing to do whatsoever with the coronavirus pandemic — there's no logical excuse for Frank's face to be included in such a tribute video.

