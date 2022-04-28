Everton’s confused strategy has infected both their men’s and women’s teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Carney
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Everton
    Everton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Poor decisions at the top seep down through all levels of a club. It is no coincidence that Everton’s men’s and women’s teams are suffering from a confused strategy and underwhelming performances. The two teams sit third from bottom in their respective divisions after high spending, poor recruitment and managerial changes – the women are on their third manager of the season.

Rafa Benítez was brought in before the start of the season to manage the men’s side but after not having the desired impact was replaced after six and a half months by Frank Lampard. The two managers have very different styles, leaving questions to be asked of the long-term strategy. The Spaniard likes his teams to be disciplined and defensively rigid, whereas at Derby and Chelsea Lampard was known for an attacking philosophy where his teams tried to outscore the opposition. At Everton Lampard has needed to adapt to the players available to him – we’ve seen them against Manchester City and Liverpool operate in a style not previously witnessed but needs must at the business end of the season.

Related: Everton’s Frank Lampard takes heart from derby and warns against negativity

Benítez and Lampard have been hamstrung by past mistakes. Everton have spent more than £500m on players since Farhad Moshiri bought the club in 2016 but that level of expenditure is over. Last summer Demarai Gray was purchased for £1.5m and all Benítez’s other signings were free transfers. Previous recruitment saw £25m and £29m spent on Yannick Bolasie and Moise Kean respectively, without long-term success. Everton were in a position in January where they could not get the players they needed because they had bought wrongly previously.

All Everton need do is look over the road to Anfield, where they have spent less but targeted the right people who have made an impact. If you do not get your strategy right, it will eventually come back to haunt you.

Everton’s men are bottom of the away form table, securing six points all season on the road. I do not know if it’s a tactical thing – whether they set up very differently and it has not worked – or whether they have such a good crowd at Goodison that it inspires the players and they cannot get to the level when not at home. There will be a lot of factors but that is not good enough and it is relegation form. Norwich have a better record, which says it all. You cannot rely on your home form to get 40 points. There could also be a psychological barrier: players will read those stats and will feel better at Goodison and it will filter through the squad.

Despair for Dele Alli after Everton&#x002019;s defeat at Anfield last Sunday &#x002013; they have the Premier League&#x002019;s worst away record.
Despair for Dele Alli after Everton’s defeat at Anfield last Sunday – they have the Premier League’s worst away record. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/Rex/Shutterstock

On the women’s side Everton invested heavily in the summer with the intention of challenging for a top-three Women’s Super League finish. The reality is they are seeing out the final games of the season with an interim manager. Willie Kirk was sacked five matches into the campaign after two wins and three losses. Those defeats came against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, arguably the best teams in the league. I do not know what they expected of Kirk in those fixtures.

Kirk’s replacement, Jean-Luc Vasseur, offered a different style, having managed Lyon, where he was used to working with galáticos of the women’s game and won a Champions League. The Frenchman lasted 10 games at Everton. He tried to put his ideas into a squad that was not of the same standard as Lyon’s, so his methods did not work and nor were they given time to. It raises more questions about strategy when a manager is sacked after such a short time.

Izzy Christiansen (left) battles with Arsenal&#x002019;s Beth Mead during Everton&#x002019;s home defeat last Sunday.
Izzy Christiansen (left) battles with Arsenal’s Beth Mead during Everton’s home defeat last Sunday. Photograph: Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Changing manager regularly is unsettling and creates instability. The women’s team are safe but they will just want to get to the summer and await Brian Sørensen taking the reins. If players are going to the Euros they will look forward to a break and hope to hit the ground running on their return.

The men will be fighting hard to stay up, desperately hoping results go their way, so they can refresh and rebuild under Lampard. What happens on the men’s side has an impact on the women, and vice versa. When I was at Arsenal the men’s team were really happy for us when we did well and there was banter if we had done better than they had in certain seasons. It was the same at Chelsea; when the men were winning we were really proud and if we were winning they were really proud.

David Luiz put on a massive celebratory meal for us at his restaurant because he was really happy for us after we won the double in 2018 and invited us all down. I felt massively part of the club – it was not the men’s and women’s teams, it was Arsenal, it was Chelsea – and I was really proud of it. If things are not going well, it can have a negative result on both. If Everton’s men go down it could affect the finances of both sides, which should be of great concern if the women feel the impact..

As the errors of the past bite Everton, they will need a clear strategy for the summer. The short-term goal is to ensure the men stay in the Premier League but the planning for the long term needs to be less muddled, otherwise Everton risk repeating their mistakes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f