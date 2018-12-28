Everton-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Whilst Everton's winless stretch has finally been halted, Brighton & Hove Albion need theirs to come to an end soon.

The visiting Toffees will try to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in more than two months Saturday, when they look to keep Brighton without a win for a fifth straight game.

Everton (7-6-6) were outscored 13-6 during an 0-2-3 stretch that began this month and ended with a resounding 5-1 victory at hapless Burnley on Boxing Day. Lucas Digne scored twice, Gylfi Sigurdsson had a goal with an assist and Bernard added two assists for the Toffees in their highest scoring output of the season.

"The players proved themselves with an important win and a good result," manager Marco Silva told Everton's official website. "Our players proved it on the pitch, not just with their quality but with their commitment as well."

The victory was the biggest by an Everton side away from home since a 5-1 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday in 1985, and an important bounce-back performance from Sunday's 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Spurs at Goodison Park. It also puts the Toffees, eighth in the Premier League table, in position to post back-to-back league wins for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Sept. 29-Oct. 21.

"We proved (Wednesday) we are really all the time," Digne said. "We are working very hard and we will continue like this."

Now that Everton are off the schneid, Brighton (6-4-9) hope their turn is next.

The Seagulls are amidst an 0-1-3 span, but earned a little bit of momentum from earning a point Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at home. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the Gunners quickly on the board in the seventh minutes, but Jurgen Locadia equalised in the 35th for Brighton. The match remarkably stood that way until the final whistle, leaving the home side with something somewhat positive to build from.

"We can be happy with a point against a very strong side (Wednesday)," midfielder Davy Propper told Brighton's official website."We showed really good character to bounce back (from a goal down), we are really confident in front of our fans."

Brighton's most recent league victory came at home against Crystal Palace on Dec. 4. The Seagulls are a solid 4-3-2 at home this season.

"It was important to get something from (Wednesday's) match ahead of another big game on Saturday at home," Propper said. "We managed to make it very difficult for every side here so far this season, and we'll be looking to do the same again.

"We know (Everton's) qualities and their recent games have been very high-scoring. We just have to be confident from (Wednesday) and hopefully we can get three points."

Everton won this season's first meeting between the sides, 3-1 at Goodison Park on Nov. 3. Two Richarlison goals sandwiched a score from Seamus Coleman as the Toffees posted their second consecutive victory over Brighton. These sides played to a 1-1 draw last season in their most recent meeting at the AMEX.