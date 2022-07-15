Everton boss Frank Lampard says Wayne Rooney's U.S. coaching move 'shows personality'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Olsen, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wayne Rooney
    Wayne Rooney
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WASHINGTON — Why wouldn’t Wayne Rooney want to coach Major League Soccer?

No, seriously.

There was no shortage of questions and criticisms during the whirlwind 24 hours between first rumors of Rooney's return to D.C. United — the club he briefly pulled from the drudgery of irrelevance — and his announcement as head coach Tuesday.

The echo chambers of "Why?!" felt familiar, and frustrating.

"I’ve seen a few articles, certainly back in England, on this as possibly a backwards step in my managerial career. I really find that disrespectful to this league,” Rooney said during his introductory press conference. “To come back to the MLS — to D.C. United — was an exciting challenge for me.”

The England men’s national team all-time leading goal scorer faced similar scrutiny when he made the move from Everton to D.C. United as a player in 2018.

With half a season left, he pulled D.C. from outside the playoff picture into the postseason through his signature work ethic and commitment to the game. Though he showed moments of annoyance any international superstar would in a growing league, Rooney approached American soccer with reverence.

MORE: Frank Lampard is backing 'special' Christian Pulisic to thrive at Chelsea

UNDERRATED LEAGUE?: Frank Lampard says MLS doesn't get the credit it deserves in England

MLS ALL-STARS: USMNT'ers Walker Zimmerman, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola, DeAndre Yedlin lead team

Wayne Rooney waits to speak during a news conference to announce him as the new head coach of MLS soccer club D.C. United, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Wayne Rooney waits to speak during a news conference to announce him as the new head coach of MLS soccer club D.C. United, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Frank Lampard, a Chelsea legend and now manager of Everton, knows all too well the difficult transition from player to coach under the spotlight of British media. Coincidently in Washington, D.C. as part of his team's United States preseason tour, Lampard admired his former England teammate's return.

“I think it shows confidence,” Lampard told USA TODAY Sports+. “I think it shows personality to go against the grain.

"It shows that he wants to be a great coach because he wants to test himself in different environments.”

Rooney, 36, and Lampard, 44, both started their managerial careers young and at English Football League Championship team Derby County. While Lampard took the team to a promotion playoff in 2019, Rooney inherited a much different squad a year later.

The club went through ownership troubles, a massive points deduction due to financial issues and eventually relegation to the third tier of English football. Rooney kept the team competitive — all things considered — but 18 months after taking charge, he left.

Why not test the waters abroad?

MLS comes with a unique set of challenges. While Rooney experienced some as a player (varying climates, long-distance travel and a more physical style of play than the technical features of the European game), other challenges are unique to coaching.

“It’s different off the field. How you bring in players and the salary cap is completely different, so it’s a new thing you learn in terms of your development as a coach,” Rooney said. “It’s a good time for me to come here and challenge myself.”

Lampard, who played a year in MLS for New York City FC before retiring in 2016, agreed the move will help Rooney's coaching career.

“There are challenges of many sorts that will make him a better manager, and not everyone would have taken it on,” Lampard said. “He could have sat at home for six months. He’d have waited and might have got a job in a month later.”

Rooney told reporters in January he was approached about the Everton position Lampard filled. Earlier this week, he said multiple European clubs reached out about managerial roles after he left Derby County.

But he chose D.C.

Though he said he's confident he can make it as a Premier League manager, he is committed to MLS and an agreement that keeps him in the nation's capital through 2024, according to the Washington Post.

D.C. United started investing in Rooney’s coaching future while he was a player on their roster. It's an investment the team hopes pays off.

“Wayne's prerequisite to come in here as a player was that we enable him ample time to to get his (coaching) licenses while he's playing, so we had the FA coming here. He was running sessions with our academy kids," said Dave Kasper, D.C. United president of soccer operations. "The guy wants to be a coach. He's got a conviction for it and we sort of knew that when he was here. He was always an extension of the coaching staff.”

Rooney's arrival lifts more than the struggling MLS team. It also brings excitement back to a city that was snubbed a 2026 World Cup hosting bid last month.

While D.C. United gets a boost from the return of a global name who helped them sell out the early days of Audi Field, Rooney gets some breathing room to sharpen his coaching skills without too many bright lights and prying personal questions. Though, those still exist.

During his introduction, Rooney was asked multiple times about how this move affects his family. He ended his playing contract early in part because his family wanted to go back to England. His wife, Coleen, said in private messages — which became public due to an ongoing trial — she was not happy living away from home.

The first person Rooney spoke to after he got the call about returning to D.C. was Coleen. He said she fully supports his decision, and he wouldn’t have joined otherwise.

“It's one of the tough parts, but I think it's what you sign up for,” Lampard said. "If you want to coach and manage, you can't pick the best club that's really as close to home as possible and live a happy life. You challenge yourself. You go everywhere.”

MORE: Are you ready? World Cup 2026 will be like '80 Super Bowls,' FIFA president says

OPINION:US women's national soccer team leading the way yet again with new online store

Why not try to rekindle the magic?

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from beyond midfield against Orlando City SC in the first half at Audi Field.
D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from beyond midfield against Orlando City SC in the first half at Audi Field.

Fortunately for United, Rooney returns to familiar grounds to test his managerial wings. While his spotlight has perks — Kasper said 10–12 European players called about joining the team the day before Rooney's official announcement — it’s the on-field product where United needs the most help.

Rooney’s introduction came four days after D.C., which is in last place, lost 7-0 to local rival, the Philadelphia Union. They need him now, but he can't start until he receives his work visa in 3-4 weeks. And even then, he's limited to the coach's technical box, no more 40-yard sprints in stoppage time to win games.

The team is ready to give Rooney the time and resources he needs.

Neither Kasper nor owner Jason Levien committed to an expectation of a playoff berth this year from Rooney. (Hernán Losada, Rooney's predecessor, was give a little more than a season before he was let go.) Additionally, Kasper said the team is committed to signing three designated players — those given contracts that exceed the MLS salary cap — for the first time in club history. Rooney signed as a designated player when he first joined the team.

"We want to get those right," Kasper said. "We want to make sure they fit. And now that Wayne's here, he'll be engaged in that process to make sure that they fit the way he was deployed.”

While results-based judgment can’t start until Rooney takes his staple black tracksuit pitch side, there is a clear symbiotic relationship with the club already.

"We know the energy and passion he brought as a player, and we know he’s going to do the same thing as a coach.” United defender Steven Birnbaum said. “The group is extremely excited to see him lift us.”

Rooney, even during his introduction, was quick to express he has no problem asserting authority — and he knows Birnbaum well enough to know he may not always like that.

“I've been here before and become friends with him, there's going to be moments where he’s going to be a bit frustrated because I will be shouting at him and putting him in his place. That’s part of the job," Rooney said. "I know it’s going to be hard work that I have to put in, that the players have to put in. I have demands, principles that players have to stick by."

In the meantime, he benefits from the same privilege he had as a player four years ago — the time and space to try something new.

"Maybe that's part of his thought process and decision making to go and try and work outside of the bubble of home in England, where we think the Premier League and the Championship are the be-all and end-all,” Lampard said. “There's a world out there with different challenges to go and experience them. Why not?”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Lampard lauds Wayne Rooney's coaching move to MLS's DC United

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Edmonton Oilers add goaltender Jack Campbell, bring back forward Evander Kane

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made a big step in addressing their goaltending, signing free agent Jack Campbell. A person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press that Campbell has agreed to a contract. Multiple media reports said the contract was for US$25 million over five years. Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking over starting duties last season after the departure of Frederik Andersen for Carolina. Campbell posted a 31-9-6 record w

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Is it Connor Bedard or bust for the Blackhawks?

    The Chicago Blackhawks look to be operating with one goal in mind under Kyle Davidson: to win the next draft lottery and select Connor Bedard.

  • Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

    Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what he called “a pretty uncomfortable year." Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks' senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pret

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.