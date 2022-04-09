Everton boost their survival hopes with victory over Manchester United

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Everton
    Everton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Anthony Gordon immeasurably boosted Everton’s hopes of Premier League survival as his first-half strike proved the difference in a scrappy affair against Manchester United.

Gordon’s deflected effort before the half hour alleviated the pressure on Frank Lampard after a 3-2 midweek defeat at relegation rivals Burnley had left Everton just a solitary point above the drop zone.

This was far from a vintage display from either side but a 1-0 win for the Toffees puts daylight between themselves and the bottom three as United’s top-four ambitions suffered another untimely dent.

Ralf Rangnick made half a dozen changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Leicester last week – Lampard himself made four – as Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were restored to the starting XI.

The bustling Rashford was thwarted twice early on by Jordan Pickford but Ronaldo was largely subdued as United remain cut adrift from the Champions League places after being downed by Gordon’s shot, which thudded into visiting captain Harry Maguire and left goalkeeper David De Gea stranded.

Everton, up until that point, were lacking in inspiration but they noticeably grew in stature after going ahead, when the mood around Goodison Park dramatically changed, although they were given relatively few scares by a United side that have won just one of their last five top-flight fixtures.

Given both teams are low on confidence, it was perhaps little surprise that it was a cagey opening few minutes, complete with stray passes and the sides loose in possession, although Everton were particularly hesitant, with United getting on top and having two early sights at goal through Rashford.

The hitherto out-of-form forward was lively on the left and had a snap shot parried away by the outstretched Pickford, who moments later excellently got down low to deny a header from the England forward as Gordon snuffed out any danger on the rebound.

Everton appeared listless and lethargic, with their fans growing restless, but the atmosphere and momentum changed as they took a 27th-minute lead following some sluggishness at the back from United.

Richarlison’s attempted cutback to Alex Iwobi broke just outside the area for Gordon, who prioritised placement over power and was grateful for a wicked deflection off Maguire, wrongfooting De Gea, as the ball sailed into the net.

The goal galvanised Everton, with Michael Keane heading over shortly afterwards while another deflected effort, this time from Richarlison, had to be tipped over by De Gea.

United were forced into a change before the break, with Fred seemingly nursing an injury and withdrawn for Paul Pogba, whose first meaningful contribution saw him upend Gordon on halfway to go into the referee’s book after the interval.

Marcus Rashford was unable to find the net
Marcus Rashford was unable to find the net (Martin Rickett/PA)

Moments earlier Rashford had ghosted in behind the Everton defence and while he was unable to make contact with Bruno Fernandes’ pass, the ball only just trickled wide with Pickford out of position.

It was to be Rashford’s last involvement as he and Nemanja Matic were hooked for Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata, with Ralf Rangnick using all three of his substitutes within 64 minutes.

United gradually started to exert pressure in the closing stages, with Everton throwing bodies in the way when the ball was worked into the box, although Pogba forced a smart save from Pickford late on.

Pickford was again called upon in time added on to deny Ronaldo on the half-volley after being teed up by Maguire before the referee’s whistle for full-time was greeted by an eruption of noise.

Lampard pumped his fist on the touchline, and no doubt breathed a sigh of relief, following a momentous win – just the third in his tenure in the league in 10 attempts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chris Boucher: It feels ‘amazing’ to be back in the playoffs

    Chris Boucher described what it feels like to be back in the playoffs after the Raptors defeated the Hawks on Tuesday. He also discussed his relationship with Precious Achiuwa, smashing through expectations this season, and what’s unique about this Toronto team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri