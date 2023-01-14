Entire Everton board miss Southampton game over 'safety and security threat'

Farhad Moshiri, Everton owner (L) and Bill Kenwright, Everton chairman (R) are seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton’s crisis has deepened on and off the pitch amid fans protests, threats to club directors and a defeat to Southampton which leaves the club deep in relegation trouble.

A few thousand Everton fans stayed for 40 minutes after the final whistle of the 2-1 defeat, displaying banners and demonstrating against the running of their club by chanting ‘sack the board’.

Hours before kick-off - a result which leaves Everton second bottom in the Premier League - the club issued a statement announcing board members could not attend the game because their safety could not be guaranteed.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and club legend Graeme Sharp, a non-executive director, were urged to stay away by security advisors following what the club described as ‘malicious and threatening correspondence and fears of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression’.

There were additional, unconfirmed reports Barrett-Baxendale suffered such abuse at a previous home game, although the club said no individual or individuals have been identified or issued with a banning order as a result of any recent incidents.

An Everton statement said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club’s board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

An Everton club spokesperson added: “This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”

Majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, who has not been attending games for months, had no intention of visiting Goodison Park on Saturday.

A collective of Everton fans had earlier published their intention to protest against the running of the club regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s game.

The fans group, NSNOW, condemned any threats and insisted no such behaviour came under their banner.

“Every fan and group we have engaged with regards the protest have been clear it would be peaceful,” read the statement. “We are not aware of any threats. It is now clear that the relationship between the board & fans has broken down beyond repair. Their position is untenable.”

On-field, the situation deteriorated as James Ward-Prowse secured Nathan Jones’ first Premier League victory.

Lampard received a vote of confidence from Moshiri in midweek and recognised how precarious Everton’s position is.

“It is a difficult time,” he said. “I hear the noise but I have to keep working. We need to keep working to do our best. My way is to wake up in the morning and go again.

“We have to do better. I can only focus on me and the players. That is my responsibility. It is not easy when you lose games. We have not won enough games and need to dig in more.

“It is clear in football that if sometimes you are not winning it can become contagious. We know we are in that spot. When you go one up it is crucial not to concede. Both the Southampton goals could have been stopped.

“We have to lift the players. We were there last year. We have time before next weekend. Everyone has to lift. When you sign up for this job you have to take it on. I have been in the game a long time so I have gotten toughened by these things. It becomes your life. I want to bring success to this club.”

Lampard insisted he can turn the situation around.

“I have to be confident in my coaching ability and work with the team I have. The message to the fans is I always want to create a team with passion. Everything can look and feel tough. I am confident in my abilities.”