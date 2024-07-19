Everton back in turmoil as Friedkin takeover collapses

Friedkin, centre, already owns Roma - AS Roma/Fabio Rossi

Everton’s proposed takeover by US businessman Dan Friedkin is off after concerns about the level of debt at the Merseyside club.

Friedkin has been in exclusive talks for the past month in an effort to conclude a deal which would have brought much needed stability after a turbulent period at Goodison Park.

But uncertainties about the debts accrued by previous prospective owners – 777 – and US insurer A Cap has prompted the Friedkin Group to walk away.

Moshiri held talks with 777 for six months while they awaited Premier League clearance for a Goodison takeover. During that time, they and their lenders ploughed about £200 million into the club for its day-to-day-running, anticipating that a takeover would go ahead.

But concerns about the state of 777’s finances, especially given some issues at their other assets, meant a deadline to complete a deal expired in May. That freed Moshiri to talk to other parties. However, the consequences of 777’s actions, the complexities of some of the legal challenges against them, and how their debts will be repaid seem to have had a knock-on impact during the Friedkin Group’s due diligence process.

It is a hammer blow to the club and supporters who had enthusiastically received the Texan billionaire’s interest, and hoped he would run Everton with the same enthusiasm, wisdom and success he had at Roma, the Serie A side.

Friedkin will still help fund new stadium

A statement issued on behalf of the Friedkin Group and Everton read: “Following a period of exclusivity, discussions between Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group over a potential sale of a majority stake in Everton have ended and The Friedkin Group will not be progressing with a purchase of the club.

“Both Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed. Those discussions have concluded. The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options.”

While acknowledging their disappointment, Everton say several interested parties are ready to revive their interest in purchasing some or all of Moshiri’s stake in the club.

Although the Friedkin takeover will not progress, there is a ray of hope with the ongoing financing of Everton’s stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Friedkin Group had already paid off a loan of £100m to MSP Sports Capital which was helping to facilitate the £500m stadium construction, which will be formally opening in 12 months time for the 2025-26 season.

“The Friedkin Group will remain a lender to the club and is proud to have played a key role in enabling the new stadium to be built, which will help ensure a bright future for both Everton and the City of Liverpool,” continued the statement.

“Blue Heaven Holdings maintains a positive relationship with The Friedkin Group and would like to thank them for the time and effort they have put into this process.”

Questions will now be asked about Moshiri’s next move. Last season, Everton’s financial situation resulted in two points deductions from the Premier League as their losses exceeded those permitted.

They were penalised 10 points, later reduced to six in February this year, and then deducted a further two points in April.

Everton are currently trying to navigate another tricky transfer window. They have agreed a £50 million deal with Aston Villa for midfielder Amadou Onana, while resisting bids from Manchester United for highly-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a year left on his Everton deal, is also interesting Premier League rivals.