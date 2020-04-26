Everton 'appalled', prepares to fine Moise Kean for lockdown party during coronavirus

Everton's Moise Kean during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Sept 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Everton is ready to fine Moise Kean two weeks wages after the striker filmed himself at a house party he threw during the COVID-19 lockdown, per The Guardian.

Kean, who joined the club last summer from Juventus and plays for Italy, filmed himself partying at home with a group of guests despite government restrictions on social distancing and large gatherings. He is one of a number of Premier League players who have ignored government restrictions attempting to slow the spread of the virus.

Everton released a statement condemning the 20-year-old’s actions, writing it was “appalled” at the news. Via ESPN:

"Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," the club said in a statement. "The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable. "Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines — including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home — through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players."

The club can fine a maximum of two week’s wages after an investigation. It would amount to approximately $198,000 U.S per The Guardian.

Manchester City launched an investigation into Kyle Walker for allegedly hosting a party with sex workers. Players from Tottenham were photographed training together and apologized and their coach, Jose Mourinho, was also photographed with a player during quarantine.

