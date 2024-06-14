Everton announce 'club record' Castore kit deal

Everton have announced British sportswear manufacturer Castore as their new technical supplier in a "club record" multi-year deal for the start of next season.

The Toffees' previous four-year deal with Danish brand Hummel reportedly brought in £9m a year but the new partnership with Castore is believed to be worth up to three times that amount.

Castore, which was founded in Wirral in 2016, will also become a founding partner for the club's new 53,888-capacity stadium being built on Bramley-Moore Dock, granting access to commercial opportunities and media rights.

Castore supply a stable of teams across football, F1, cricket and rugby league and will provide playing, training and travel wear for Everton's men's and women's teams.

Everton chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon said: "The agreement - another record deal for the club - sees us link up with an ambitious and innovative sportswear brand and comes at a historic time for Everton as we prepare for our stadium move."