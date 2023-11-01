Everton 3-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche's side pay tribute to Bill Kenwright with EFL Cup win

James Tarkowski played over 200 games for Burnley

Everton comfortably beat Burnley to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on a poignant night at Goodison Park, where the hosts paid tribute to late chairman Bill Kenwright.

In the team's first home game since his passing last week, the Blues honoured Kenwright in ideal fashion by booking their place in the draw for the next round.

Owner Farhad Moshiri was present to pay his respects to Kenwright, appearing at a home game for the first time since October 2021.

He may have witnessed victory on potentially his last appearance at the ground as James Tarkowski headed in the opener after 13 minutes against his former club.

The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half as Tarkowski nodded on Dwight McNeil's corner for Amadou Onana to poke in from close range and Ashley Young added a third late on.

Burnley cantered to the Championship title last season but have endured a miserable campaign so far and they bowed out of the cup with a whimper, managing just one shot on target in the contest.

More to follow.

