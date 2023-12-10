Everton 2-0 Chelsea: Abdoulaye Doucoure revelling under Sean Dyche

Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored 11 goals in 31 games under Sean Dyche

Abdoulaye Doucoure reached his century in style and is now leading Everton's charge up the table.

The Toffees midfielder was making his 100th Premier League appearance and scored the opening goal as Everton claimed their third consecutive top-flight triumph in Sunday's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Doucoure looked to be on his way out of Goodison Park at the start of the year, but has become the figurehead of Sean Dyche's rejuvenated team.

"He has been tremendous since I have been in the building. His work ethic is constant," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"Three games in a week? That doesn't bother him. He is like, 'OK, let's go.' His mentality has been solid and firm and he is delivering. He can find quality moments."

Mali international Doucoure said: "We are so glad to win this game. At Goodison Park we know the fans are behind us. I'm very happy - two goals in two games. I'm delighted for the team."

Doucoure leads with 'pure work ethic'

Everton have won nine of their past 13 games in all competitions, with Doucoure scoring his sixth goal of the season against Chelsea to set Goodison Park rocking and Lewis Dobbin's first goal for the club adding further joy.

Doucoure was frozen out by Frank Lampard, made to train away from the first team in January, and the manager was actively seeking to sell him in the winter window after a dressing-room altercation.

But that changed once Dyche was appointed. He immediately brought him back into the fold and it has paid off spectacularly as Doucoure scored the winning goal that kept them up on the final day of last season.

He has netted 11 goals in 31 games under the former Burnley boss - more than any other Everton player - and he is revelling at the club.

Asked about Doucoure's impact, Dyche said: "Other than getting him back in the team, I have not really overcoached him. I have allowed him to play freely. He has enjoyed that. I have not put massive demands on him like telling him to score loads of goals.

Story continues

"He is a player I have liked for a long time, from his days at Watford. When you work with players you have reference points and you think, 'you are what I thought you were going to be', and he is certainly one who is exactly that.

"There are loads of figureheads. We want them all to show leadership and that can be done in different ways. Doucoure's pure work ethic is a leadership style because everyone looks and says 'he is putting the miles on the clock so I will come with you and help you out'."

'You have to find ways of winning'

Everton last won three in a row in the league under Carlo Ancelotti in 2021 - a feat Rafael Benitez and Lampard failed to achieve in their short spells in charge.

But after the previous failed regimes, Everton are becoming a force on the field under the leadership of Dyche, who has steadied the ship in difficult circumstances and is pushing the side back up the table.

Everton lie one place and four points outside the relegation zone but would be seven places better off had it not been for their 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have spent over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly took over the club but find themselves in 11th position after their seventh loss from 16 games this season.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said afterwards that his side were "much better than them" but failed to score from their numerous openings.

"They are a very good team, without a shadow of a doubt," said Dyche. "They kept the ball, they have very good technical players and spent a fortune on players. He is a top manager but you have to find ways of winning and that is the most pleasing thing for me.

"There are games where we have dominated the chance count and won games and there are games where we haven't. There are games where we have defended resolutely like today, had to fight and work and do the ugly side. That mixture is important over a season, none more so recently with the points (deduction).

"To find different ways of winning against what will be a top side again is very pleasing, and under all that is a very firm mentality which is growing all the time."