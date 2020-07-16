Everton make £18m bid for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Arsenal FC - Getty Images

Everton have made a bid of £18million for Southampton’s highly-rated midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international was stripped off the Southampton captaincy after making it clear he wanted to leave the Premier League club in the next transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur were regarded as the clear favourites to sign the 24-year-old partly because they were willing to offer right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is on loan at Southampton, in exchange plus cash.

However it is understood that Everton have made the first move with a straight money offer for Hojbjerg with manager Carlo Ancelotti desperate to overhaul an under-performing squad this summer and targeting midfield, in particular, as an area he needs to strengthen.

Hojbjerg has entered the final year of his contract with Southampton with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl having followed through on his threat to take the captain’s armband away from him if he did not sign a new deal.

The player, however, has made it clear that he was unwilling to do that and although Tottenham had made their interest in Hojbjerg plain it remains to be seen whether they will match Everton’s cash offer. And if Hojbjerg is signed by Everton it will be a significant blow to Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless although Everton have made a substantial cash offer for a player in the final year of his contract it is considerably below Southampton’s initial valuation of the former Bayern Munich midfielder which is believed to be around £35million.

Spurs have been badly impacted by the coronavirus crisis and Mourinho is limited to free transfers, loans and signings he can finance through sales. Everton will also have to move players on as part of their attempts to revamp the squad under Ancelotti with Gylfi Sigurdsson under threat.

Everton need to back their manager given the stability he has provided since he replaced Marco Silva in December.