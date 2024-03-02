Everton 1-3 West Ham: Analysis

Beto rues Everton penalty miss

James Tarkowski hit the nail on the head with his post-match assessment of Everton's 3-1 home defeat to West Ham.

"We didn't put the game to bed," Tarkowski lamented. "The penalty, four or five great opportunities, you get punished in this league."

Hard for any Evertonian to argue with that?

The Blues created enough chances to win the game but once again their failure to put the ball in the net proved costly.

It's becoming a bit of a recurring theme for the Toffees this season.

Beto did get his name on the scoresheet, having got the nod ahead of the misfiring Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack, as he scored his second Premier League goal since his £30m move from Udinese last August.

But in truth it was the chance he would have done well to miss.

As for his miss penalty? The less said the better. Oh, for Everton to have a banker from the spot like Leighton Baines.

It felt like a pivotal moment in the game that might cost the Blues, and so it proved.