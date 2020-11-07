Everton 1-3 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani secure vital win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A Bruno Fernandes brace and a late Edinson Cavani goal secured Manchester United a 3-1 comeback win over Everton to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer headed to Goodison Park under heavy pressure, with United having lost their last two games and reports growing that the club had approached Mauricio Pochettino.

Things got off to a bad start for United as Everton - needing a result of their own after a poor run - took their lead through a fine Bernard goal after 19 minutes.

However, United rallied as Fernandes headed home a Luke Shaw cross six minutes later. The Portuguese then added his second 32 minutes in as his cross floated in after Marcus Rashford failed to get a touch on it.

United had chances to seal the victory after the break, but Everton offered little in the way of genuine chances - and Fernandes turned provider deep into injury time as Cavani secured three points with his first goal for the club.

The result means Solskjaer will almost certainly hold onto his job heading into the international break

More to follow.