Everton 1-0 Manchester United: Toffees secure vital win to boost survival hopes

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were dealt a huge blow as Everton claimed a vital win in the fight to avoid relegation.

Anthony Gordon scored the winner at Goodison Park in the first half to move Everton four points above Burnley and the bottom three.

United were dreadful and stay four points off Tottenham and Arsenal in the race to finish fourth.

Jordan Pickford was in inspired form for Everton, who eased the pressure on Frank Lampard.

Lampard wanted fight from Everton and got a huge performance from his players.

Pickford kept Everton in the game early on with two brilliant saves to deny Marcus Rashford before Everton went ahead after 27 minutes.

The ball fell kindly for Gordon on the edge of the area, his first-time shot took a big deflection off United captain Harry Maguire and past a wrong-footed David de Gea.

