Everton 0-2 Manchester United: Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial goals seal Carabao Cup semi-final berth
Manchester United left it late against Everton to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - and book another last-four derby showdown with holders Manchester City - for the second season in succession.
Edinson Cavani netted a brilliant strike to break the deadlock with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.
Then as Everton pressed for a last-gasp equaliser that would have forced a penalty shootout, Anthony Martial finished calmly to make sure of United’s latest semi-final berth under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Boosted by their 6-2 rout of rivals Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, away-day specialists United - who showed nine changes from the weekend - started strongly again on Merseyside, with Donny van de Beek seeing a shot deflected over by Seamus Coleman.
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen - on loan from AS Roma - was looking unconvincing on his Goodison debut, but twice managed to deny Cavani as the hosts struggled while trying to play out from the back.
Olsen also stopped Cavani’s close-range flick, but the Uruguayan had already been flagged offside.
Mason Greenwood later stooped low to glance a header narrowly wide after being picked out by an excellent left-wing cross from Alex Telles.
United ‘keeper Dean Henderson easily dealt with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header from a corner, while the former Sheffield United loanee also pushed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick over the crossbar shortly after Ben Godfrey had penalty claims waved away after tumbling in the box.
Bruno Fernandes tested Olsen again with a free-kick on the stroke of half-time, while Everton lost Richarlison to injury just 10 minutes after the interval after a heavy collision with Eric Bailly.
The second half was an often scrappy affair, with Fernandes shooting over after good interplay between Cavani - who appeared to be lucky to avoid a red card after appearing to grab the throat of Yerry Mina during a heated tussle, with no VAR available at this stage of the competition - and Paul Pogba.
Solskjaer sent on Marcus Rashford and Martial with 25 minutes remaining in search of a winner, but it was Everton that nearly struck first after Sigurdsson could not quite head a fizzing Alex Iwobi cross goalbound.
With the lottery of penalties seemingly looming, the decisive moment came in the 88th minute, when Martial picked up a pass from Harry Maguire and quickly found Cavani, who stepped inside and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
As Everton pushed bodies forward in search of a leveller, United put the game to bed in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Martial coolly slotted beyond Olsen after being slipped in by Rashford.
