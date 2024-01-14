Everton 0-0 Aston Villa: Analysis

Phil McNulty banner

Everton will be happy with a point against high-flying Aston Villa at Goodison Park but there is still a glaring lack of creativity that is a concern in their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s side are well-organised, resilient and have an outstanding work ethic but at times there is a shortage of attacking spark and this was crystal clear in the goalless draw with Villa.

Everton’s cause is not helped by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s current goal drought, stretching back 13 games to his winner at West Ham United in October. He is regarded as a vital figure in their plans but is struggling for form and confidence.

This was summed up when he raced clear with Everton’s best chance just before half time but lacked composure and Villa keeper Emi Martinez saved.

In the second half, the Toffees barely raised a serious threat, apart from a late strike by Abdoulaye Doucoure, rightly ruled out for offside.

Everton’s defensive quality has allowed Jarrad Branthwaite to flourish, with the giant 21-year-old outstanding once more alongside the tough-tackling James Tarkowski in central defence.

Branthwaite has been one of the big, unqualified successes of Everton’s turbulent season and will be very important in the crucial months ahead.