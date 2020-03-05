Everlast unveils ‘First Is Strong’ initiative celebrating women trailblazers in boxing

Heather Hardy, Kathy Duva and Kris Herndon are the leading ladies in Everlast's First Is Strong campaign.

You can’t mention boxing without thinking of Everlast, the world’s leading manufacturer and licensor of boxing, MMA, and fitness equipment since 1910. More than a century later, the brand is still innovating and honoring women who have forged their own path in an arguably male-dominated industry.

In accordance with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Everlast is recognizing industry trailblazers in their Be First initiative, a global campaign encouraging those to carve their own path to prosperity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coupled with the ‘First Is Strong’ message, Everlast is sharing the inspirational stories of three women who despite the odds broke barriers, and to this day continue to inspire many. Boxing promoter Kathy Duva, Everlast athlete and boxing world champion Heather Hardy, and journalist Kris Herndon have been identified as the keynote faces of this movement.

“We couldn’t be more proud to honor this group of extraordinary women and help them share their triumphant journeys with the world,” Chris Zoller, VP of Marketing and Product Development at Everlast said. “Kathy, Heather, and Kris each exemplify the incredible strength required to push forward in the face of adversity and truly embody what it means to Be First. Their stories are inspiring not only to other women, but to everyone, and we are humbled to have them as a part of the Everlast family.”

If you’ve always contemplated stepping in the ring yourself but don’t have the right equipment, read on to see what we curated as a beginner’s guide for all things boxing. Soon enough, you’ll be able to compete with the best of them.

Story continues

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.



