Everlane's new T-shirts are our latest excuse to stock up on the tie-dye trend

Everlane's Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee is available to shop now. Image via Everlane.

In the world of quarantine style, first came fashionable sweat suits, then came the pillow challenge, but one trend in particular appears to have the staying power to last beyond our time at home: tie-dye.

The retro-inspired print has been seen everywhere this season, and Everlane is the latest brand bringing it back with their newest release.

An updated version of their staple Box Cut Tee has now been revamped in four muted tie-dye shades, which come in contrast to many of the more vibrant versions that are currently on the market.

The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee in Green.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, each tee features a one-of-a-kind pattern for a unique look, and a slightly cropped, boxy silhouette. According to the Everlane website, The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee is billed as having a fit “that sits right above the hip for a truly timeless shape,” and gets softer with every wash thanks to the combed cotton fabric.

Retailing for just $29, the tee is a fraction of its traditional retail cost of $73. Thanks to Everlane’s transparent pricing and ethical manufacturing processes, they’re able to offer an affordable price point that you can feel good about supporting.

The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee is available in sizes XXS to XL, and is the perfect addition to any growing tie-dye collection. Shop it in all four colours below.

The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee in Brown. Image via Everlane.

The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee in Green. Image via Everlane.

The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee in Lilac. Image via Everlane.

The Tie-Dye Box-Cut Tee in Yellow. Image via Everlane.

