Hundreds of people love these unisex Everlane face masks
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Face masks have become as unconscious a part of our getting ready to go out routine as our coats.
Now face coverings are mandatory by law in the majority of indoor settings in the UK, (unless you are exempt due to medical reasons) we carry them around in our pockets, handbags, glove compartments and, sometimes, accidentally dangling off a button.
So, it stands to reason that we now give which face mask to buy almost as much thought as we do for our other outerwear purchases.
Just like our clothing choices, we rely on good reviews to help us decide which to buy, so when we came across the glowing shopper feedback on the The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack from Everlane we knew we had to check them out.
Why we rate them:
Not only are they chic (if you can ever call a face mask ‘chic’), they are also made from double-layered, woven fabric with elasticated ear loops to allow comfort, protection and stretch.
They won’t slip down over your nose when you talk which, by now, we’ve all realised is a rarity when it comes to face masks.
Customers also say that they have a great secure fit, are very breathable and are made from comfortable soft fabric.
Plus, for every face mask sold, 100% Human will donate 10% to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), and have already raised over $1million for the fund.
The unisex masks also come in a number of difference designs, from classic muted hues to spring-ready tie dye pastel designs and statement block shades.
What the reviews say:
With over 600 reviews and the majority of customers giving the masks a full five-star rating for their comfort, here's what some have to say:
"Love these face masks. Breathable and fit well. While I have many different kinds, these are my favourite. I ordered the tie dye ones and loved them so much, so ordered the solid colors. Versatile, cute and love that my purchase gives back."
"I wear these masks every day. They are super comfortable and so cute and simple. Right now, I am wearing it on top of a disposable mask and it feels great."
"I’m so happy I found these masks. They are all so cute and comfortable. They material is very soft which adds to their appeal."
"Everlane's mask are the perfect size and so comfortable. They have a great amount of coverage and do not shift if you talk or move around. I love them and even though I have a ton of other mask options, I always grab these."
"This mask is way more comfortable and easier to breathe in than any I've tried since March. The cotton is really soft and because of the knit there is just enough give to fit the contours of anyone's face. And they dont fog up your glasses. My boyfriend and I both love them and agree it fits us great."
Buy them: The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack | £24 from Everlane
