Everlane's new coveralls are the perfect summer staple

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Image via Everlane

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Looking for something comfy and effortless to slip on for all your summertime plans? We’ve got our eyes set on Everlane’s newest release.

ALSO SEE: Everlane's new T-shirts are our latest excuse to stock up on the tie-dye trend

The popular retailer has just released a Jean Coverall that you’ll want to wear all summer long.

Available in two chic neutrals, bone and dark blue, and in sizes 00-16, the Super-Soft Summer Jean Coveralls are made of 100% organic cotton, so they are breathable even during the hottest of days.

The look also features a relaxed fit with a slightly nipped-in waist and covered buttons that can be done all the way up to protect your skin from the sun, or left open for a bit of sexiness. It also has front and rear pockets, so you can carry everything you need right on your body — no purse required.

ALSO SEE: Everlane is now making bike shorts — and we're going to be living in them this summer

Take a look at the two washes the coverall comes in, and let us know which one you’ll be adding to your summer collection!

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $158



ALSO SEE: Everlane's newest tank and tee are perfect for your next selfie

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $158

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.