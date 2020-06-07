Everlane's newest tank and tee are perfect for your next selfie

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Everlane's new ribbed tees and tanks are the perfect wear-with-everything picks for summer.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ready to get your selfie game on? Everlane’s got you covered.

ALSO SEE: Everlane's new Party Of One dress is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe

The popular retailer has just released The Selfie Tank and The Selfie Tee — two wear-with-everything tops that you’ll be wearing all summer.

“Good for relaxing—great for flaunting,” says the Everlane site of the two new shirts. “It has a slim fit that pairs well with everything from your easiest loungewear to your going-out denim—plus it looks great on camera.”

ALSO SEE: Everlane is now making bike shorts — and we're going to be living in them this summer

Inspired by ’70’s undershirts, The Selfie Tank features functional front buttons while The Selfie Tee has a scalloped binding on the neckline and both have a textured fine-rib fabric. We’re planning on pairing these with high-waisted shorts, jeans and cute skirts.

ALSO SEE: Everlane's new face masks give back to an important cause

Take a look at all the new shirts below and let us know which one you’ll be wearing for your next selfie!

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $41

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $41

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $41

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $46

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $46

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $46

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $46

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.