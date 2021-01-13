Everlane's fan-favourite leggings just got an upgrade — now they have pockets!
If you’ve been living in comfy clothes like the rest of the world these days, you’ll definitely want to check out Everlane’s new Perform Pocket Legging.
The popular retailer has upgraded its beloved Perform Legging to include a very important detail — handy side pockets! Whether you’re going on a walk or running out to pick up essential items, these leggings will keep you looking chic while also giving you a spot for your phone, wallet, keys, or snacks.
The Perform Pocket Legging in Sand Dune
SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 CAD/$58 USD
“The Perform Pocket Legging is made of the same premium performance fabric as our best-selling legging—with lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties—and features the same extra-high waist and versatile look,” says the Everlane website. “What sets it apart? Leg-lengthening seams and pockets that are perfect for stashing essentials. And just like everything in our Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon.”
They come in three chic colours that are sure to pair with anything you throw on, and are available in sizes XXS-XXL.
Check out more of the new leggings, as well as other favourites from Everlane’s Perform athleticwear line, below.
The Perform Pocket Legging in Black
SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 CAD/$58 USD
The Perform Pocket Legging in Cobalt
SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 CAD/$58 USD
The Perform Bra
This soft, double-layered tank bra is supportive and easy, with an elastic band for a perfect fit. No pushing. No padding.
Available in four colours.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $56 CAD/$32 USD
The Perform Unitard
Do what you want—in a one-piece that does it all.
Available in two colours.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $128 CAD/$88 USD
The Perform Tank
The Perform Tank features a built-in shelf bra for added comfort (and support), an easy, form-fitting cut, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties.
Available in five colours.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $55 CAD/$38 USD
The Perform Legging
Made of premium performance fabric from a renowned Italian mill, the Perform Legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties.
Available in six colours.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 CAD/$58 USD
The Perform Bike Short
Featuring an interior front pocket that fits cards and keys.
Available in two colours.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $55 CAD/$38 USD
