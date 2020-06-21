Everlane's new thong sandal will become your go-to summer shoe

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Everlane's new thong sandals come in three wear-with-everything colours.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Everlane has just released a new sandal that you’ll want to wear all summer.

The eco-conscious retailer’s new Thong Sandal is made of materials that’ll keep your feet comfortable all day, with no sore insoles or blisters.

ALSO SEE: Everlane's new 100% silk bandana's give back to a good cause

“A new kind of flip-flop,” says the Everlane website. “Made of buttery soft Italian leather, the Leather Thong Sandal features wide form-to-your-foot straps, a tapered square toe, and a flexible footbed that gives with every step. Need we say more?”

The sandal comes in sizes 5-11, including half sizes, and is available in three chic neutrals that will work with literally any outfit. Each selection retails for $139.

ALSO SEE: 10 of the best Everlane sale buys under $100 (that are still in stock!)

Take a look at all of the options below and let us know which pair you’ll be wearing this summer!

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $139

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $139

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $139

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.