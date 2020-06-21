Everlane's new thong sandal will become your go-to summer shoe
Everlane has just released a new sandal that you’ll want to wear all summer.
The eco-conscious retailer’s new Thong Sandal is made of materials that’ll keep your feet comfortable all day, with no sore insoles or blisters.
“A new kind of flip-flop,” says the Everlane website. “Made of buttery soft Italian leather, the Leather Thong Sandal features wide form-to-your-foot straps, a tapered square toe, and a flexible footbed that gives with every step. Need we say more?”
The sandal comes in sizes 5-11, including half sizes, and is available in three chic neutrals that will work with literally any outfit. Each selection retails for $139.
Take a look at all of the options below and let us know which pair you’ll be wearing this summer!
The Leather Thong Sandal in Black
SHOP IT: Everlane, $139
The Leather Thong Sandal in Caramel
SHOP IT: Everlane, $139
The Leather Thong Sandal in Burnt Sienna
SHOP IT: Everlane, $139
