Everlane's new 100% silk bandana's give back to a good cause

Part of profits from Everlane's new bandana will be donated to the ACLU.

Looking to put your money towards a good cause? Everlane’s got you covered.

The popular retailer has just launched a Silk Bandana in their 100% Human Collection line — and part of the proceeds go to an important cause.

“We launched the 100% Human Collection to support two things that matter to us—protecting human rights and remembering that we are more the same than we are different,” says the Everlane website. “For every 100% Human product sold, we’re proud to donate 10% of sales to the ACLU. To date, we've donated over $500K through this program. #HumanTogether”

The new 100% Silk Bandana features the bold 100% Human graphic and can be styled around your neck or in your hair for a more traditional take, or even used as a makeshift face mask.

It comes in five vibrant colours and would make a pretty addition to any look.

Take a look at all of the options below and let us know which one you’ll be adding to your summer collection.

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $39

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $39

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $39

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $39

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $39

