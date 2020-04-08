Everlane just released their first-ever pair of Clogs — and they're perfect for spring

Everlane is jumping on the Clog trend with their latest release, which comes in four different colours.

If you’re looking for a shoe you can walk in all day that also looks effortless and chic, Everlane’s new clogs are meant for you.

The controversial footwear trend has been cropping up more frequently lately, and now Everlane is putting their own spin on the comfy staple.

“A new kind of clog,” says the Everlane website. “Comprised of a premium leather upper and a natural-wood outsole, the Clog features a sleek shape, a platform-like height, and minimal detailing (read: no staples). Plus, its hollowed heel makes it noticeably lighter than other clogs, and its cushioned insole means you can walk tall all day long.”

These shoes would look perfect with jeans, joggers or skirts, and we think they’ll also transition perfectly into pairing with summer looks, like shorts and rompers.

They’re available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes, and come in four chic neutrals, including a cute texturized version.

Take a look at all the options below and let us know which pair you’ll be snapping up for spring!

