Everlane just dropped the best holiday gift guides - Shop our top picks

Christmas came early this year - in the form of Everlane’s Women’s Gift Shop guide.

Between all the new products the brand has launched, from the handy Lantern Bag to the ultra-comfy ReNew Slipper, we thought we’d been spoiled enough.

Fortunately, we were wrong - the women’s gift shop includes a drool-worthy selection of winter proof fleece, alpaca, merino wool, cashmere, and waffle knit styles, like the brand new Belgian-Waffle Henley and matching Wool Mittens.

The women’s gift shop also features fashionable finds for under $100 and under $50, which makes staying on budget for secret Santa gifts (or even presents to yourself) that much easier.

If you’ve had your eye on an Everlane classic like the Court Sneaker or Glove Boot for some time, now’s your chance to order your size before holiday pickings get slim.

Ready to browse the best of the best? Discover our top 12 picks across clothing, outerwear, shoes, boots and accessories below.

Clothing

The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt in Oxblood

Made of 100 per cent recycled polyester derived from 32 plastic water bottles, you can feel as good about this fleece sweatshirt’s environmental impact as you do about wearing it. Layered under a turtleneck when the weather gets nippy, the Fleece Raglan is an ideal layering piece.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $72

The Cheeky Straight Corduroy Pant in Bitter Chocolate

You can now move freely in a pair of cords with the Cheeky Straight Pant: an extra-high rise, denim-like fit that molds to your body comfortably.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $102

The Belgian-Waffle Henley in ReCashmere in Canvas

The chunky waffle-knit texture and cozy, oversized fit of the recycled cashmere Belgian-Waffle Henley are what winter dreams are made of.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $233

Outerwear

The Belgian-Waffle Wool Mitten in Ash

Like the Belgian-Waffle Henley, but in glove form. The Belgian-Waffle Wool Mitten is made of extra-fine merino wool and is one-size-fits-all, which makes gift giving a breeze.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $57

The Alpaca Beanie in Rosewood

Everlane describes alpacas as “soft-hooved,” which could explain why the Alpaca Beanie is the softest thing you’ll ever put on your head. It’s warm and less itchy than other knit caps, too.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $90

The Cashmere Bandana in Morning Blue

Ditch your scarf and cuddle up in this lapis-coloured, 100 per cent cashmere Everlane, $75.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $75

Shoes & Boots

The ReNew Slipper in Parchment

Yahoo editors have confirmed that Everlane’s new slippers are like a duvet for your feet. Plus, they’re made from 100 per cent recyclable materials and are durable enough to leave the house in.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $75

The Court Sneaker in White

Made with 100 per cent full-grain leather from Saigon TanTec, a gold-certified tannery, the classic white Court Sneaker uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic than most. Bonus: they pair well with almost anything.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $147

The Glove Boot in ReKnit in Tobacco

A walkable heel that looks good? No complaints from us!

SHOP IT: Everlane, $172

Accessories

The ReNew 15" Transit Backpack in Dark Grey

Functional and travel-friendly, this messenger-style backpack features a 15-inch exterior laptop pocket and zip pockets that provide easy access to passports and tickets. On top of two water bottle holders and a pass-through strap that attaches to rolling luggage, its the only carry-on bag you’ll ever need.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $117

The ReNew Catch-All Case in Dried Palm

Organize all your toiletries with this snap down dopp kit made from 100 per cent recycled polyester.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $45

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack in Assorted Waffle Knit

Everlane’s 100% Human program donates 10 per cent of every 100% Human product sold to the ACLU, including all proceeds from these double-layered, woven fabric masks with elastic ear loops. Waffle knit has officially made its way into face coverings, and we’re not made about it.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $38

