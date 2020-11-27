Everlane’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale Is Here — and It Has Cashmere For $35
Courtesy
We can all agree that this year was full of a whole lot of the unexpected. There were a few bright spots though, and if you’re a fashion-lover, there’s another reason to smile: Everlane is hosting its first-ever Black Friday sale, and we can already hear the cheer ‘round the world.
Everlane garnered an impressive celeb following over the years. Selena Gomez is keen on its cozy cashmere knits, some of which are currently 30 percent off (a rarity!); Angelina Jolie has long favored the brand’s impressive selection of well-made, elegant footwear; and Meghan Markle loves both Everlane’s accessory and clothing section. (Markle's exact jumpsuit is on sale, FYI.)
Everlane typically hosts its famous Choose What You Pay sales that draw massive crowds, but traditional Black Friday sales weren’t a thing — until now. For a few days only, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off on so many of its best essentials.
If you’re looking for soft, cuddly pieces that offer warmth and comfort right now, Everlane’s cashmere collection is where it’s at, including this gorgeous Cashmere Beanie and this ultra-snug Cashmere Sweater Tee that pairs well with joggers or jeans — your pick! The brand’s cheeky denim has been a favorite for years, and during Everlane’s Black Friday sale, the coveted blues are going for a cool $47.
An unexpected sale during an unexpected year sounds about right, but one thing that’s not unexpected? That much of this sale merchandise is going to sell out — and fast. Shop our favorite discounted Everlane pieces below.
Best Clothing Deals
The Cashmere Sweater Tee, $63 (Originally $90)
The Cheeky Bootcut Jean, $47 (Originally $78)
The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $84 (Originally $120)
The Super-Soft Turtleneck Bodysuit, $30 (Originally $38)
The Corduroy Straight Leg Crop, $55 (Originally $78)
The Super-Straight Jean, $55 (Originally $78)
Best Shoe Deals
The Day Boot, $111 (Originally $198)
The Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot, $111 (Originally $185)
The Wild Western Boot, $119 (Originally $198)
The Boss Boot, $119 (Originally $198)
The New Modern Chelsea Boot, $119 (Originally $198)
Best Outerwear Deals
The Italian ReWool Overcoat, $209 (Originally $298)
The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer, $139 (Originally $198)
The C0coon Coat, $150 (Originally $250)
The Modern Leather Jacket, $209 (Originally $298)
The Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer, $126 (Originally $180)
Best Accessory Deals
The Cashmere Bandana, $35 (Originally $50)
The Nylon Commuter Backpack, $59 (Originally $78)
The Cashmere Scarf, $69 (Originally $98)
The ReNew Catch-All Case, $24 (Originally $30)
The Cashmere Beanie, $46 (Originally $65)