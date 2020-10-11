Everlane's best-selling face masks now come in a new striped pattern — get them before they sell out!

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Looking to put your money towards a worthwhile cause while keeping you and your loved ones safe? Everlane’s popular face masks are back in stock in a brand new striped pattern— but hurry.

The masks are part of their 100% Human Collection line — and part of the proceeds go to an important cause.

But if they’re anything like Everlane’s other face masks, they’ll be sold out soon — so you’ll want to move fast!

“We launched 100% Human back in 2017 to bring people together to support the fight for human rights. For every 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack sold, we'll be donating 10% sales to the ACLU. To date, we've donated over $600K through this program,” the Everlane site explains.

“Each reusable non-medical mask is made from a double-layer knit cotton fabric and features comfortable ear loops. For optimal use, we suggest washing your mask before your first use and after every wear, plus washing your hands before putting it on and taking it off.”

“Once it’s on, do your best to avoid adjusting. (And as always, try not to touch your face.)”

In addition to the striped masks, check out some other masks from Everlane below.

