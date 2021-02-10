Everlane's 'most comfortable masks ever' are up to 50% off right now
As face masks remain a prerequisite for life outside the home, it's no wonder our standards have evolved from the plain-jane medical masks of last spring to those bearing some sort of sartorial statement. And as with any sought-after accessory, designers have taken their creative skills to the face mask arena and put their spin on the season's must-have.
With that being said, where high fashion goes, high prices tend to follow. A new season face mask from the luxury fashion label Off-White, for example, will put you back $390, and for a crystal-embellished face mask from accessories brand Rosantica, the price more than triples to $1,234.
If your name is not Kylie Jenner and you don't have $1,234 to spend on a face mask, stylish options still exist that don't require you to refinance your home.
Take, for example, celebrity-loved brand Everlane. Frequently worn by Angelina Jolie, Karlie Kloss and Hilary Duff, a pack of five 100% Human Everlane face masks will cost you $37 CAD or $25 USD.
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask in Tie-Dye
SHOP IT: Everlane, $37 CAD/$25 USD
However, right now, you can grab some of their feel-good face masks for more than 50% off.
Included in the sale are their cute black and white check pattern face masks. Available for purchase for only $13 CAD/$10 USD, the reusable face masks are made from double-layered woven cotton and feature elastic ear loops with a touch of stretch for comfort.
Shop our top Everlane face mask picks below.
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask in Windowpane
SHOP IT: Everlane, $13 CAD/$10 USD (originally $27 CAD/$20 USD)
Likewise, a five-pack of their grey "100% Human" face masks are on sale for $17. Designed for more than comfort, for every "100% Human" product sold, Everlane donates 10% to the ACLU to advocate for human rights.
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask in Grey
SHOP IT: Everlane, $17 CAD/$12 USD (originally $37 CAD/$25 USD)
Stylish and versatile, shoppers consistently gush about how comfortable the Everlane face masks are. "The mask is incredibly comfortable and very soft. I have to wear a mask every day for work, and the mask is very light and is easy to wear all day long," writes one reviewer. "The quality is really nice, and my mask has been through the wash multiple times and still looks good as new."
"[They're the] best face masks!" raves another shopper. "I just received my fourth order of these masks and continue to be delighted by the quality, fit and style. I am a teacher and consequently am in my mask all day. This is breathable and doesn't lose its shape. Grateful to have found them!"
In addition to the grey and check print masks, the sale features Everlane's "100% Human" face masks in striped, graphic print, and colour-blocked designs. Shop them now before it's too late.
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask in Colourblock
SHOP IT: Everlane, $17 CAD/$13 USD (originally $37 CAD/$28 USD)
100% Human Face Mask in Yellow & White Stripe
SHOP IT: Everlane, $13 CAD/$9 USD (originally $27 CAD/$18 USD)
