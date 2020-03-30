'So happy I bought them!': These customer-favourite Everlane mules are perfect for spring

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Everlane's Day Heel Mules come in three colours

Looking for the perfect spring shoe — especially one you can wear “all damn day”? Everlane’s chic transitional mule might be your new go-to.

The popular retailer has just released new colours of their fan-favourite Day Heel Mule, a gorgeous spring-ready shoe made of 100 per cent leather.

“An elevated slip-on,” says the Everlane website. “Designed with the same toe shape as our Day Heel, the Day Heel Mule is made of soft Italian leather that molds to the form of your foot. Plus, it has a walkable two-inch heel for all-day comfort.”

The shoes are available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes, and they now come in three chic neutrals that you’ll be reaching for all spring and summer.

Here’s what reviewers are saying about these comfy shoes:

“[The] name doesn't lie - I can literally stand in these all day,” wrote one customer. “I want them in every colour!”

“These are my first Everlane purchase, and it was a great choice,” said another. “I’ve been looking for stylish yet comfortable mules that are wearable professionally and casually for ages, and these hit every mark!”

“I was hesitant when purchasing these shoes thinking they'd be too stiff, but they are comfortable and match every outfit, whether I'm going to a meeting or a formal dinner,” said one customer of their versatility. “So happy I bought them!”

Shop the new colours below.

