Everlane's new Chore Jacket is perfect for transitional weather

Everlane's Chore Jacket comes in four colours and is perfect for fall. More

Looking for a jacket that’ll see you through the end of summer into fall? Everlane’s newest release might be just what you’re looking for.

The popular retail has just released the perfect jacket for transitional weather that you’ll find yourself reaching for as the weather starts to dip.

“Life is complicated—so we made a jacket that makes getting dressed less of a chore,” says the Everlane website. “Made of comfortable cotton canvas, our new-and-improved Chore Jacket features heritage detailing, like a point collar, a clean button front, and traditional chore pocketing. Plus, we added contrast buttons for a fresh, modern touch.”

It’s available in four chic neutrals and in sizes XXS-XXL, and it can be thrown in the machine to wash, which makes clean up easier than going to the dry cleaner.

Pair it with jeans and boots for an easy, put-together-look, or throw it on with a skirt and flats to enjoy the end of the warm weather.

Take a look at all of the options below and let us know which one you’ll be adding to your wardrobe!

