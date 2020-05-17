Everlane's 'butt-boosting' Cheeky '90s jeans finally come in black

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Image via Everlane

If you’re looking to give your backside a little extra love, Everlane’s Cheeky jeans are meant for you.

The popular retailer has just released their fan favourite ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean in a summer-ready washed black hue that’s sure to give your butt a boost.

“Our favourite jean meets our favourite decade,” says the Everlane website. “Made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for a vintage-inspired look, the ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean has an easy straight leg, an extra-high rise, and a butt-boosting rear fit.”

Here’s what people have to say about these jeans:

“These jeans fit like a glove,” wrote one reviewer. “They hug me and accentuate me in ALL the right places. You know how you have an idea in your head of exactly how you’d like to look with that perfect pair of jeans on? These are those jeans.”

“These jeans are a perfect fit on my hourglass shape,” raved another. “Beautiful denim, heavy material with little give. Best of all my 20 something daughters have told me that I look great in them too!”

Shop the new colour, as well as customer favourite washes, below.

