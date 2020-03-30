Everything at Everlane is currently 25% off: These are their top 10 bestsellers

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Everlane is currently hosting their first ever official sale — and everything is 25% off.

If you’re looking to boost your wardrobe for spring, Everlane’s huge sale is a good place to start.

As part of their first ever sitewide sale (!!!), the popular retailer has just slashed their prices on everything (excluding their Choose What You Pay and Feeding America sections) by a whopping 25 per cent. So if you’re looking to stock up on high-quality basics, now is the perfect time.

From jeans and trench coats to see you through spring, to silks and flats for warmer summer days, take look at these 10 bestsellers that you’ll be reaching for in your closet.

Image via Everlane

These jeans have a form-flattering fit, with a figure-hugging 11" rise and a classic skinny leg. It's made of an innovative fabric with a high elasticity rate so it has comfortable stretch, with a gutsy, authentic look.

Available in four washes and three lengths.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 (originally $113)

Image via Everlane

A shoe that fits like a glove—and hustles all damn day. The Day Glove is made of buttery soft leather that molds to your foot for a perfect, custom fit. With features like a back pull tab, side vents, a rubber sole, and a cushioned insole, these are up for anything.

Available in 16 colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $141 (originally $189)

Image via Everlane

Do what you want—in a legging that does it all. The Perform Legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an inside pocket, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties. Plus, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon.

Available in four colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $72 (originally $97)

Image via Everlane

Proof that silk doesn’t have to look stuffy. The Clean Silk Puff-Sleeve Shirt has a classic point collar, a clean button front, and statement sleeves that add a cool-girl edge to any outfit.

Available in four colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $108 (originally $145)

Image via Everlane

The Super-Straight Jean features a high rise for a leg-lengthening look, and—surprise—an extra-straight shape that’ll make you feel straight-up amazing. Plus, it’s super versatile. Try it on with any shoe, and you’ll see what we mean.

Available in four washes.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $106 (originally $141)

Image via Everlane

The Court Sneaker—designed for every destination. This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic.

Available in seven colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $117 (originally $157)

Image via Everlane

The Drape Trench features double-breasted buttons, an exaggerated collar, side pockets, and a slightly oversized fit for an of-the-moment look. It gets its drape from a breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch.

Available in two colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $186 (originally $248)

Image via Everlane

A more relaxed take on the classic button-down—with a silky smooth feel. Polished and easy, the Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt has a traditional point collar and a round hem that looks just as good worn loose as it does tucked in.

Available in 12 colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $120 (originally $161)

Image via Everlane

The Straight Leg Crop has a waist-nipping high rise and a cropped leg with a cool, straight fit. Plus, each pair is garment-dyed for a soft, broken-in feel.

Available in eight colours and three lengths.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $88 (originally $120)

Image via Everlane

It doesn't get more classic than a crew-neck sweater. The Cashmere Crew is warm, soft to the touch, and lightweight with a slightly relaxed fit for an easy, timeless look.

Available in 13 colours.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $125 (originally $168)

