Everlane's 'butt-boosting' '90s jeans are on serious sale — but only for today!

Image via Everlane

Everlane’s fan-favourite no-stretch jeans, which boast an impressive 1,100 rave reviews, are currently on sale for just $85 — but only until the end of day.

Earlier this week the retailer announced many of their top-selling jeans were going on sale until Sunday, but a few best-selling styles were excluded. But now, the “butt boosting” ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean have been added to the sale.

“Our favourite jean meets our favourite decade,” says the Everlane website. “Made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for a vintage-inspired look, the ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean has an easy straight leg, an extra-high rise, and a butt-boosting rear fit.”

The jeans are available from size 23 to 33 and come in both ankle and regular length. They’re also available in four washes that are guaranteed to become a go-to item in your wardrobe.

Hurry though - while the denim sale is on until Sunday, these jeans are only included until Friday at 9 p.m. PST.

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $105

Here’s what people are saying about these flattering jeans.

“These jeans are amazing! No stretch to them, and they are super comfortable,” wrote one customer. “The fly is a button up with a flap over the top. So so comfortable and I receive many compliments on them.”

“These are the type of jeans that make their own statement, yet go with just about everything,” raved another. “Super comfortable, lovely cut, and cute either as is or with a cuff. You can feel the quality of the material and they're at a reasonable price for what you're getting (and this is coming from a girl with a graduate student budget). I struggle with getting the right fit with most jeans, but these totally hit the mark. If you're thinking about snagging this pair, I'd say totally go for it.”

“Everlane jeans win again... The break in period of the non stretch was mercifully short,” said one reviewer. “They make my butt look heart shaped and my waist nipped in. I live in jeans. These are comfy and look great. Will be in heavy rotation!”

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 (originally $133)

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 (originally $133)

Image via Everlane

SHOP IT: Everlane, $85 (originally $133)

