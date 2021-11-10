EverGrow Coin Dubbed as Next Dogecoin, Reaches 95K Tokens Holders and Distributes $22M USD in Rewards

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / EverGrow Coin is a deflationary crypto token that is designed in such a way that it will become more scarce as time passes. EverGrow Coin has been Dubbed as the Next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu with utilities by many analysts and experts. A unique feature of EGC is its rewarding mechanism. Holders of EGC get an 8% reward in BUSD from every buy and sell transaction happening on its blockchain in BUSD.

EverGrow Coin is twice as rewarding compared to nearest competitors, On Launch 50% of the Tokens were Burned by Sending them to Burn Address. EGC was initially launched with a maximum supply of 1 Trillion, which has not reduced significantly. As per its official website, around 51.17% of its collection has been burned since its inception. Apart from this, the project also reached a market valuation of over $1 billion and 95K Token Holders in just 5 weeks from launch.

EverGrow Coin contract has also designed an inbuilt strategic buyback, for which 1% of every transaction is converted to BNB and stored in their contract. When BuyBack Wallet is enabled, It purchases EGC directly from exchanges and instantly removes the purchased tokens permanently from circulating supply while making green candles on the price chart. Apart from this, 4% of every transaction will be transferred into the liquidity pool for Pancakeswap to create a stable price floor. Furthermore, transfers made from wallet to wallet are taxed up to 14%, further distributed to people who hold EGC.

EverGrow's team EverGrow intends to create a variety of products within its Ecosystem to enhance the volume of EGC Token, and increase the rewards for holders. The products include Binance smart Chain-based NFT marketplace and the Content Subscription Platform. The team regards this as an important factor and is aware of the importance of utilities which is often overlooked by projects that rely on hype and endorsements.

EverGrow's Ecosystem promotes the direct usage of $EGC. Apart from that, it will also develop the world's first NFT lending and loan platform, which will enhance liquidity availability in the NFT and DeFi industries. It will allow NFT owners to borrow money against the value of their NFTs by using them as collateral. They promise to provide Fair Interest Rates, enabling holders to get funds without selling their NFTs.

The project also contains a self-sustaining decentralized application platform that will bring about a real revolution in the crypto industry and establish a new standard for DeFi security. It is a swap exchange with a simple user interface that allows users to view their BUSD reflections. It also offers a one-of-a-kind Staking Pool to ensure token life and favorable token trading.

The EverGrow project was developed and looked after by a recognized group of engineers, business analysts, and entrepreneurs. All the team members are experts in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency development. EverGrow, which was launched in July, is the first DeFi platform that rewards its investors in BUSD.

It is a welcome initiative by a cryptocurrency to reward stablecoins, as these coins are known to be non-volatile assets and are pegged 1:1 with USD. With the current marketcap of around $1B, which is over fifty times smaller than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, EverGrow Coin is set on the path to become top 20 Cryptocurrencies due to its unique Tokenomics and upcoming utilities.

