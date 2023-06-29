What Is Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's (KLSE:EVERGRN) Share Price Doing?

Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad?

Good news, investors! Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR0.48, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 98% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EVERGRN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVERGRN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EVERGRN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad and you'll want to know about this.

