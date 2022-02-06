Evergreen enrollment falls again, Board of Trustees learn

Enrollment dropped again from fall to winter quarter at The Evergreen State College, its Board of Trustees learned last week.

The enrollment update was among a wide-ranging update on the state of the four-year public liberal arts school the board received at its regular meeting. Other topics were a new School of Professional Studies and a proposed cell tower on campus.

Chief Enrollment Officer Eric Pedersen, who is leaving the college in March, said total enrollment has fallen to 1,952 students, down from around 2,000 students to start the year.

However, he said winter enrollment is always a bit lower than fall because fall quarter is the zenith, the beginning of the school year.

“There are students who graduate every quarter and students who make new decisions about their education,” said Pedersen about the progression of the school year.

Although undergraduate enrollment declined, it rose for graduate students. He attributed that to the pandemic. Graduate students, who are typically used to studying evenings and weekends, have adjusted to the remote learning environment better than the undergraduates, who have bounced between remote and in-person instruction, or a hybrid of the two.

Five years ago, Evergreen had twice as many students, but a combination of population declines, a national controversy over the school’s Day of Absence, budget cuts and staff reductions, plus the pandemic, has lowered enrollment, Executive Vice President Dexter Gordon said.

School of Professional Studies

One way the college hopes to grow enrollment is through the tentatively named School of Professional Studies, which is proposed to offer a series of certificate programs for both academic credit or for working adults looking to advance their careers.

The college’s goal is to enroll 500 full-time equivalent students in the next 3-5 years, said Lori Blewett, interim dean of professional studies and evening and weekend studies.

The proposed certificate programs would cover: business, environment, computer science, art, media and design. Examples of specific programs include nonprofit management, climate change and ecological forestry.

The college is also considering professional certificates in tribal council, tribal liaison, state Department of Corrections training and K-12 education — a certificate that could result in an endorsement, Blewett said.

The School of Professional studies is set to come before the board in March for approval.

Faculty and staff





The board heard from faculty and staff representatives during the meeting.

Faculty member John Caraher framed his report in terms of faculty who are engaged in growing enrollment and feel good about turning things around, and those who are demoralized about the prospect of layoffs and their focus on self-preservation is leading to disengagement.

He acknowledged that there are those looking for work or considering it.

There also are concerns about administrative leadership and the “degree to which faculty are consulted rather than simply informed about decisions,” he said.

Staff representative Sina Hill echoed similar concerns, saying that staff members also don’t feel they are involved in the decision-making process. Hill acknowledged that the virtual environment isn’t helping.

“They feel a little disconnected when you can’t have a hallway conversation,” she said.

Other staff concerns: retention and hiring and whether pay is competitive enough to keep up with the cost of living, and whether there is enough staff to successfully provide resources.

Leavelle House

The college, working with the state Department of Enterprise Services, wants to sell Leavelle House, a single-family home off Cooper Point Road that was previously used by school presidents. Former President George Bridges used to live there, but Interim President John Carmichael does not, spokeswoman Farra Hayes said.

She said it has been used by presidents since the 1970s, but it’s not ideally suited for everyone. It’s not big enough to host events and it doesn’t have enough parking, she said.

The property isn’t on the market yet, she added.

Social Justice Center

The board learned about Evergreen’s new Social Justice Center, which is now open.

The center is part of recent legislation that requires diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism training across higher education in Washington state.

“Evergreen’s Social Justice Center is a place of learning, radical wellness, and community care for all,” said Therese Saliba, Evergreen Associate Vice President of Inclusive Excellence & Student Success, in a statement. “The center and its work will help us meet the goal of creating equitable outcomes for our students, staff and faculty.”

Cell tower

The college also is exploring the placement of a cell tower on campus, but nothing happens until a negotiated lease comes before the board for approval, Carmichael said. If approved, there would still be a public permitting process, he said.

“We have long had an interest in improving cell phone coverage on campus,” he said, adding that service can be spotty on the college’s large, remote wooded site.

Last year two cell tower vendors approached the college about placing a tower on the campus, Carmichael said. The college, through a committee, reviewed about 20 possible locations and narrowed it down to a preferred spot next to the athletic fields.

The school also hosted a recent forum, hearing from people in favor of the cell tower, against it and those with questions about location, safety, aesthetics and lease terms.

The college is working with the state Attorney General’s Office on the lease negotiations, he said.