‘Everest is a magnet for inexperienced climbers – they are putting their lives at risk’

It was always going to be a big year for the world’s tallest mountain. May 29 marks 70 years since Sir Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay stood on the roof of the world, and in that time Everest has been transformed from an unconquered peak to a playground for wealthy adventurers.

The climbing season – that narrow window when the weather is least likely to cause problems – is well underway on the planet’s highest mountain, and records are already being broken.

The Nepalese government has granted 454 permits to climb Everest this year – more than ever, topping the 408 issued in 2021. This has seen the population at Everest Base Camp, the tented, makeshift village at the foot of the Khumbu Icefall – at 5,364m – skyrocket to around 2,000 people, a combination of Sherpas, guides, expedition staff and their paying clients.

‘Year after year, the number of rescues have been going up,’ says Global Rescue operations director David Koo - Global Rescue

Over the coming days, all manner of high-altitude feats will be attempted. Kristin Harila, a climber from Norway, aims to break the speed record for summiting all the world’s 8,000m mountains – she needs to beat Nimsdai ‘Nims’ Purja’s existing record of six months and six days. Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha, is aiming to become the first double above-the-knee amputee to scale the mountain. And British climber Kenton Cool has already broken his own record for the most successful ascents by a non-Sherpa (17) while Kami Rita Sherpa has reached the summit for the 27th time – more than any other human in history.

With the headlines focused on efforts to rewrite the history books, it’s easy to forget the dangers of climbing in the death zone. “Records are meant to be broken, climbing the world’s highest mountains included,” says Dan Stretch, operations manager at Global Rescue, which specialises in recovering people from the world’s most extreme environments. “But that notoriety should never come at the cost of unnecessary risk.”

Stretch, currently deployed on Everest, and his fellow rescuers are the mountain’s unseen heroes, and the spring climbing season in Nepal is their busiest time of year.

High-altitude heroics

One of Global Rescue’s most experienced members is Captain Maurizio, a pilot for over 30 years, with 20,000 hours of flying experience, and a qualified mountain guide. The Italian piloted the world’s highest helicopter rescue in 2013 – 7,800m up on Everest – and explains that flying into the death zone is a unique skill.

“7,000m is the upper limit of a helicopter’s certification,” he says. “[The altitude] changes everything. It changes the way we fly, it changes the way the machine flies, it changes all the instruments – there are a lot of things to think about.”

Despite these challenges, with record numbers trying to climb Everest, Maurizio is seeing more action than ever.

“Year after year, the number of rescues have been going up,” says David Koo, an operations director at Global Rescue. With his feet on the ground in Kathmandu, his role is to oversee recoveries, working with hospitals, medics, pilots and ground staff.

In an environment where conditions can change in a heartbeat, teamwork is at the crux of the operation. “We rely a lot on the people on the ground, at Base Camp, to tell us what the situation is – it’s not like in big cities where there are webcams and you can see everything,” explains Koo.

Away from the mountains, efforts often go unrecognised. “The office staff are very important – they give us the information, they give us all the coordinates for where we should go and they try to help us with weather information and of course the logistical problems such as refuelling,” says Maurizio.

Mounting pressures

Clear thinking and “common sense” are core principles when it comes to operating in such hostile environments. “We always maintain a strict policy – we do not force a rescue,” says Koo. “If a pilot says it is too dangerous, no matter what the family will say, we will say n

But pressure has been mounting. “There is certainly an expectation, especially from new climbers, that if they buy a rescue policy, a helicopter will just be there to rescue them when they get into trouble. That only happens in a Tom Cruise movie – it doesn’t happen in real life… sometimes money cannot save your life,” says Koo.

Maurizio adds: “Sometimes I’ve turned back from a rescue without success. I am only doing my job, if it is possible to pick them [the climber] up, then OK – if it is not possible we go back and we have a plan B.” In his most challenging rescue, the Italian recalls waiting for a week at base camp on Dhaulagiri to attempt to recover a Spanish climber and his Sherpa in bad weather above 7,000m – eventually only the local guide could be saved.

Despite the harsh realities, expectations are high among the new breed of climbers flocking to the Himalayas.

Flor DeJasmin Agustin, a medical operations supervisor on the ground for Global Rescue in Nepal, estimates that the team responds to as many as 10 rescues each day during peak season.

She says: “Nowadays, there are a number of bucket-listers who are trying their luck to get a perfect ‘Kodak’ moment on a summit in the high mountains. Without proper training and preparation, they are putting their life at risk. Mount Everest is a magnet for these inexperienced climbers.”

Questionable motives

With the era of exploration behind us, what motivates today’s climbers has changed. “My opinion is that if you want to climb a mountain you shouldn’t do it just because it is the highest one, or because you get a certificate to put on Instagram,” says Maurizio. “If you want to reach a goal you should want to do it for yourself – this way you will prepare your body and technical skill much better than most people are doing now.”

Agustin believes the pandemic has had an impact. She adds: “This is like revenge travel for most people. Some inexperienced expedition companies are grabbing this opportunity to sell their expedition trip to those bucket-listers and not taking into consideration their health or lives.”

The team can’t deny the appeal of the mountains – all are passionate climbers. “I understand the feeling… the sense of achievement and accomplishment,” says Koo. “But I think nowadays there is so much hype on social media. The instant fame that people are looking for worries me because the motivation is very different and the expectations are very different.”

More than any other issue, a lack of proper acclimatisation is what triggers the most rescues, says Koo. “If you don’t give time for your body to adjust, that’s when you get altitude sickness [and] most people are rushing through. This is why, when they are stuck with too many climbers up there, they are either exhausted or they run out of oxygen – the risk of developing altitude sickness is much higher.”

A call to action

There’s a resounding agreement about what can be done to make the high mountains safer. “The next goal should be training, training, training – not only for the climbers but also for the organisations, for the mountain guides, for the Sherpas and the porters,” says Maurizio, who also thinks, following a record year, regulations will inevitably be needed in the Himalayas.

“We should have rules – a curriculum to follow before climbing Everest,” he says. “It’s not nice but if you want to climb Everest beforehand you need to have climbed other mountains.

We don’t want to stop the business, but we should try to stop the incidents and the only way to do that is to make sure people are ready to climb that mountain.”

With social media flooded with successful summit pictures this week, it might be easy to underestimate the challenge of climbing to above 8,000m, but as Agustin says: “Climbing Mount Everest is difficult and expensive – it may take months, even years, to be fully prepared.”

